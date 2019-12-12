SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 28
12:35 a.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious vehicle.
2 a.m., 12550 Airport Hwy., Swanton Twp., Haven Lounge, assist other unit.
10:26 a.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, larceny.
5:41 p.m., 8651 County Road U, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:16 p.m., 15167 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., mental issue.
9:27 p.m., 13080 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
10:01 p.m., 12112 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:28 p.m., 6670 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.
Friday, Nov. 29
12:33 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, accident with property damage.
7:27 a.m., 10501 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
11:39 a.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, larceny.
12:08 p.m., 5266 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
1:59 p.m., 10962 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., burglary.
2:16 p.m., 3015 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
3:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:27 p.m., 272 Spring St., Tedrow, motorcycle/ATV complaint.
5:47 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.
5:55 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, accident with property damage.
6:10 p.m., 5595 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., harassment.
7:01 p.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, Nov. 30
6:39 a.m., 10577 County Road J at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
8:33 a.m., 5333 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.
11:39 a.m., 5266 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
12:47 p.m., 15176 County Road H, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:11 p.m., 7571 County Road B, York Twp., keep the peace.
8:39 p.m., 11214 County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.
8:57 p.m., 7512 State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:09 p.m., 372 Main St., Tedrow, check on welfare.
Sunday, Dec. 1
2:39 a.m., 200 Cherry St., Fayette, stolen vehicle.
3:34 a.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.
1:18 p.m., County Road B at County Road 21-3, German Twp., animal call.
6:40 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.
8:18 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #32, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
10:36 p.m., County Road T at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
Monday, Dec. 2
12:07 a.m., 14657 County Road D, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.
8:55 a.m., 7960 County Road A, York Twp., suspicious activity.
8:56 a.m., 14796 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.
9:01 a.m., 16119 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
9:45 a.m., 16727 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., special detail.
10:16 a.m., 3940 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
10:40 a.m., 13820 County Road 9-2, Royalton Twp., animal call.
2:11 p.m., 23390 County Road S, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
8:16 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 18, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
11:25 a.m., 4432 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
1:20 p.m., 214 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, vandalism.
3:30 p.m., 4549 County Road E #42, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
3:36 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, disabled vehicle.
4:38 p.m., 26935 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:53 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
6:20 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., disorderly conduct.
6:44 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
6:54 p.m., 15980 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:04 p.m., 16361 County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
11:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6:44 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:22 a.m., 6878 Washington St., Burlington, Ohio, assist other unit.
1 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.
2:35 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.
2:49 p.m., 4111 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
2:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
3:15 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:52 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
4:54 p.m., 223 Main St., Pettisville, keep the peace.
4:58 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
5:54 p.m., County Road D at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
6:03 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., sex offense.
7:02 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, assist public.
11:22 p.m., County Road 27-1 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.
Thursday, Dec. 5
7:12 a.m., 5521 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.