SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:35 a.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

2 a.m., 12550 Airport Hwy., Swanton Twp., Haven Lounge, assist other unit.

10:26 a.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, larceny.

5:41 p.m., 8651 County Road U, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:16 p.m., 15167 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., mental issue.

9:27 p.m., 13080 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:01 p.m., 12112 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:28 p.m., 6670 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

Friday, Nov. 29

12:33 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, accident with property damage.

7:27 a.m., 10501 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:39 a.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, larceny.

12:08 p.m., 5266 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1:59 p.m., 10962 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., burglary.

2:16 p.m., 3015 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:27 p.m., 272 Spring St., Tedrow, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

5:47 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

5:55 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, accident with property damage.

6:10 p.m., 5595 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., harassment.

7:01 p.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 30

6:39 a.m., 10577 County Road J at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

8:33 a.m., 5333 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

11:39 a.m., 5266 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

12:47 p.m., 15176 County Road H, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:11 p.m., 7571 County Road B, York Twp., keep the peace.

8:39 p.m., 11214 County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:57 p.m., 7512 State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:09 p.m., 372 Main St., Tedrow, check on welfare.

Sunday, Dec. 1

2:39 a.m., 200 Cherry St., Fayette, stolen vehicle.

3:34 a.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

1:18 p.m., County Road B at County Road 21-3, German Twp., animal call.

6:40 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:18 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #32, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:36 p.m., County Road T at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, Dec. 2

12:07 a.m., 14657 County Road D, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

8:55 a.m., 7960 County Road A, York Twp., suspicious activity.

8:56 a.m., 14796 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.

9:01 a.m., 16119 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

9:45 a.m., 16727 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., special detail.

10:16 a.m., 3940 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:40 a.m., 13820 County Road 9-2, Royalton Twp., animal call.

2:11 p.m., 23390 County Road S, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:16 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 18, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:25 a.m., 4432 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

1:20 p.m., 214 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, vandalism.

3:30 p.m., 4549 County Road E #42, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

3:36 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, disabled vehicle.

4:38 p.m., 26935 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:53 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:20 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., disorderly conduct.

6:44 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

6:54 p.m., 15980 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:04 p.m., 16361 County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

11:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

6:44 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:22 a.m., 6878 Washington St., Burlington, Ohio, assist other unit.

1 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

2:35 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

2:49 p.m., 4111 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

2:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

3:15 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:52 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

4:54 p.m., 223 Main St., Pettisville, keep the peace.

4:58 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:54 p.m., County Road D at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:03 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., sex offense.

7:02 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, assist public.

11:22 p.m., County Road 27-1 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:12 a.m., 5521 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.