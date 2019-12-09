WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 27
8:17 a.m., 245 Hickory St., 911 hang-up.
9:32 a.m., 100 block N. Shoop Avenue, animal call.
9:45 a.m., 1200 block N. Ottokee Street, trash bag in road.
9:48 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.
9:52 a.m., 200 block E. Willow Street, remove large branches.
11:41 a.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, larceny.
12:55 p.m., 725 Enterprise Ave., Northwestern Ohio Foam Products, leaning pole.
2:58 p.m., 1335 N. Shoop Ave., Kenn-Feld Group, hit-skip accident.
5:20 p.m., 275 E. Linfoot St., animal call.
5:31 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.
6:16 p.m., 140 S. Brunell St., investigate complaint.
6:18 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
10:11 p.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.
Thursday, Nov. 28
12:36 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, investigate complaint.
1:52 a.m., 800 block Burr Road, investigate complaint.
9:30 a.m., 741 Parkview St., investigate complaint.
10:36 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
11:28 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of assault.
1:17 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, hit-skip accident.
1:24 p.m., 233 E. Walnut St., investigate complaint.
11:54 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #700, 911 hang-up.
Friday, Nov. 29
2:07 p.m., 337 S. Shoop Ave., injury accident.
6:49 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, animal call.
8:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1200, suspicious vehicle.
10:30 p.m., 243 Maple St., domestic violence.
11:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., check on welfare.
Saturday, Nov. 30
10:49 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, 911 hang-up.
11:28 a.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, funeral escort.
5:32 p.m., 304 Cherry St., civil matter.
6:35 p.m., 775 Pine St., fight.
7:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, harassment.
11:58 p.m., 1205 Old Orchard Drive, suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, Dec. 1
8:35 a.m., 1028 Mohawk Way, animal call.
11:59 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, domestic violence.
12:27 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, 911 hang-up.
3:22 p.m., 205 Hickory St., civil matter.
5:42 p.m., 132 W. Leggett St., unruly juvenile.
6:44 p.m., Commercial Street at S. Brunell Street, disabled vehicle.
Monday, Dec. 2
12:04 a.m., 222 Darlene Drive, loud noise.
7:39 a.m., Glenwood Avenue at Hemlock Street, disabled vehicle.
12:13 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, lost item.
3:33 p.m., 153 W. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
4:29 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, accident with property damage.
5:18 p.m., 243 E. Walnut St., 911 hang-up.
5:37 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
6:07 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
10:30 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
11:55 a.m., 1210 N. Ottokee St., investigate complaint.
3:16 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, harassment.
7 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, animal call.
7:40 p.m., 410 S. Shoop Ave., hit-skip accident.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
2:02 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #78, accidental overdose.