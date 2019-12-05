COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Erin L. Williams, Delta, vs. Joel L. Williams, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Bradley Thompson, Fayette, vs. Tara Thompson, Lynchburg, Va., termination of marriage without children.

Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, Charlotte N.C., vs. Ainsley E. Kretz, Delta, foreclosure.

April A. Brown, Delta, vs. Matthew C. Hitt, Swanton, other civil.

Eric L. Rash, Wauseon, vs. Chaz E. Rash, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Melba L. Perlatti, Archbold, vs. Michael Perlatti, Murrieta, Calif., termination of marriage without children.

William J. Coburn, no address, vs. Leslie G. Coburn, Morenci, Mich., termination of marriage without children.

Barbara J. Wixom, West Unity, vs. Wendy Adams, Fayette, other civil.

Western District Court

Susan M. Martin, Maumee, Ohio, speed, $130.

Stacy Jo Berger, Toledo, Ohio, speed, $140.

Laura B. Hahn, Swanton, display of license plates, $130.

Leslie H. Schaffner, Fayette, expired plates, $130.

Heather L. Russell, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Nichole Lako, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Amber Riles, Archbold, speed, $195.

Revillo D. Stevens, Wauseon, reasonable control, $195.

Douglas E. Kauffman, Archbold, safety belt, $86.

Susan M. Stone, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Aimee Taylor, West Unity, speed, $193.

Patricia Sanchez de Torres, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $158.

Jarred A. Jasso, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, open container, $461 plus costs.

Joshua C. Smith, Fayette, operating vehicle while intoxicated, suspended driver’s license, $312, no violations of law for one year.

Andrew D. Wolf, Toledo, Ohio, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Augustine M. Escobar, Delta, suspended driver’s license, non-compliance license suspension, $343.

Maria A. Torres, Archbold, no valid driver’s license, $168.

Lea D. Brubaker, Wauseon, failure to control, $195.

Shelby J. Debarba, Defiance, following too closely, $195.

Brittany E. Weltin, Delta, no driver’s license, $243.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Juan D. Hernandez, Wauseon, $429.93.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Choummaly Ratanafriboon, Wauseon, $404.31.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Victoria L. and Robert Martin, Richmond Hill, Ga., $2,762.03.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Lucas E. Mull, Wauseon, $753.84.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Richard Jr. and Debra R. Lopez, Wauseon, $1,616.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Michael and Kimberly A. Hensen, $507.66.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Michael W. Cowgill, Archbold, $2,065.49.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marie E. Duncan, Fayette, $3,420.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Clinton Fields, Wauseon, $309.70.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Anna Nelson, Bryan, $359.12.

Marriage Licenses

Andrew L. Casanova, 18, Adrian, Mich., warehouse, and Trinity N. Damon, 19, Palmyra, Mich., customer service.

Ren W. Ackerman Jr., 39, Archbold, foreman, and Heather R. Fruchey, 41, Archbold, accountant.

Aaron C. Sipe, 35, Wauseon, machinist, and Chalsey M. Myers, 31, Wauseon, unemployed.

Real Estate Transfers

Keri L. Maxcy to Lynzee A. Richardson and Dylan T. Hough, 235 W. Willow St., Wauseon, $135,800.

Irene Santos Martinez to Lacy Spurgeon, 504 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $158,000.

Una Bea Allion to Thomas and Pearl Phelps, 200 Maple St., Fayette, $18,000.

Roger A. Stilwill and Kristi Limpach to Ryan K. Gorey, County Road N and County Road 6, Delta, $100,000.

Patrick L. Burghardt to Robert Northern, 5512 County Road T, Metamora, $90,000.

Joseph D. Stasa to Joseph C. Miller, 502 S. Fayette St., Fayette, $96,000.

Lulu Mae Harrison to Nick Zappone, 5787 County Road 2, Swanton, $132,500.

Douglas B. and Sandra Tansel to Jennifer L. Zmuda and Jesse E. Miller, 5862 County Road 2, Swanton, $170,000.

James E. Fruchey, successor trustee, to Thomas K. and Pearl M. Phelps, 306 N. Fayette St., Fayette, $56,000.

Carolyn G. Sauder, trustee, to Joseph W. and Doreen K. Golden, 3515 Westwood Drive, Archbold, $350,000.