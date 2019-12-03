WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 20

11:20 a.m., 940 Fairway Lane, 911 hang-up.

12:18 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

4:08 p.m., N. Glenwood Avenue at E. Airport Highway, injury accident.

7:17 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of juveniles.

7:22 p.m., 873 Burr Road, burglary.

8:18 p.m., 1434 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

Thursday, Nov. 21

9:09 a.m., 247 Monroe St., vandalism.

9:53 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

10:51 a.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, intoxicated subject.

11:29 a.m., E. Leggett Street, lost item.

12:21 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Heartland of Wauseon, 911 hang-up.

12:58 p.m., 1075 N. Shoop Ave. #4, forgery.

Friday, Nov. 22

12:07 a.m., 845 Wood St., check on welfare.

5:17 a.m., 1152 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.

7:48 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #75, unruly juvenile.

12:49 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

5:46 p.m., 121 N. Maplewood St., 911 hang-up.

6:23 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

7:04 p.m., 284 E. Linfoot St., accidental overdose.

11:13 p.m., 429 Robert Drive, domestic violence.

Saturday, Nov. 23

12:07 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, unwanted subject.

4:28 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, 911 hang-up.

7:16 p.m., 1108 Arrowhead Trail, 911 hang-up.

7:58 p.m., 130 W. Chestnut St., check welfare.

8:26 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #48, domestic violence.

9:03 p.m., 429 Robert Drive, burglary.

9:04 p.m., 425 Prospect St., property damage.

Sunday, Nov. 24

12:27 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #102, suicidal threats.

12:39 a.m., 211 Hickory St., burglary.

1:58 a.m., 115 Hickory St., suspicious vehicle.

7:59 a.m., 411 Cherry St., unruly juvenile.

1:46 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

2:08 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #404, accident with property damage.

7:46 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.

11:01 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Nov. 25

7:33 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Leggett Street, traffic jam or road block.

8:33 a.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, larceny.

9:52 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, 911 hang-up.

11:36 a.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, funeral escort.

12:34 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, investigate complaint.

12:43 p.m., 330 E. Chestnut St., larceny.

2:41 p.m., Mulberry Street at Wood Street, investigate complaint.

4:36 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, animal call.

7:26 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, vandalism.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

4:33 a.m., 206 Jefferson St., investigate complaint.

7:57 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, accident with property damage.

1:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #704, investigate complaint.

2:40 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.

7:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.