SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday, Nov. 7

8:38 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

11:51 a.m., 5044 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:12 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, investigate complaint.

3:32 p.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:30 p.m., 15119 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., American Winery, accident with property damage.

8:49 p.m., 9450 County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:14 p.m., 407 1/2 Main St., Delta, domestic violence.

Friday, Nov. 8

5:56 a.m., County Road 9 at County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:13 a.m., 1628 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Tri County Block and Brick Co., 911 hang-up.

1:14 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:22 p.m., 21390 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suicidal threats.

3:40 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

3:44 p.m., 5390 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:47 p.m., 282 Maple Ave., Pettisville, assist other unit.

4:30 p.m., 11643 County Road 14, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

6:51 p.m., County Road 13 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:47 a.m., 2445 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:22 a.m., 18118 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

11:08 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 4, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:10 p.m., 1854 County Road 9, York Twp., keep the peace.

12:50 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:07 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

4:17 p.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:44 p.m., 5568 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:59 p.m., County Road E at County Road 10, check on welfare.

5:40 p.m., County Road A at State Route 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

6:09 p.m., 3071 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

8:46 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:41 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Nov. 10

5:08 a.m., County Road 2 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

5:57 a.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Suite E, Fayette, domestic trouble.

6:51 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road A, York Twp., road blocked.

7:47 a.m., E. Morenci Street at Maple Street, Lyons, traffic offense.

10:42 a.m., 2650 County Road S, Amboy Twp., Amboy Twp. Building, vandalism.

10:52 a.m., 3245 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., stolen vehicle.

1:33 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Champion Power Sports, accident with property damage.

2:42 p.m., 3350 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:17 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:32 p.m., 3071 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:55 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:21 p.m., County Road J at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:02 p.m., 22821 Monroe St., Burlington, Ohio, stolen vehicle.

7:12 p.m., 12381 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Nov. 11

5:37 a.m., 26991 State Highway 2 at County Road 26-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:33 a.m., 9771 County Road 13, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

10:13 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., animal call.

12:27 p.m., County Road 21 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

12:46 p.m., 16556 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:04 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.

3:51 p.m., County Road A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:17 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road E, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:19 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:28 p.m., 17866 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

7:28 p.m., 914 Linwood Ave., Delta, domestic trouble.

7:36 p.m., 9967 U.S. 20A, York Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

8:46 p.m., 4833 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

1:08 a.m., 104 Monroe St., Delta, burglary in progress.

4:24 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:25 a.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

12:38 p.m., 2825 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

1:36 p.m., 13567 County Road 1 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

2:21 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., assist public.

4:18 p.m., State Highway 66 at State Highway 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:07 p.m., 6303 County Road 10, York Twp., Worthington Industries, investigate complaint.

6:38 p.m., 12551 County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:12 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., Swancreek Twp. Trustees, suspicious person.

11:49 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

6:12 a.m., 17470 County Road S, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:37 a.m., County Road K at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:48 a.m., 15850 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

9:49 a.m., 2681 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:57 p.m., County Road 17 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:24 p.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., animal call.

5:19 p.m., 213 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, unruly juvenile.

5:53 p.m., 2249 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:16 p.m.,11429 County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

10:37 p.m., 3715 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:56 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

Thursday, Nov. 14

7:32 a.m., 5205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., stolen vehicle.