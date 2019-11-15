SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 31
10:08 a.m., 15450 State Highway 108 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.
10:21 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
1:28 p.m., 212 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, check on welfare.
3:33 p.m., 2290 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Maumee Bay Construction, investigate complaint.
3:34 p.m., 152 Church Ave., Tedrow, check on welfare.
5:43 p.m., 1643 County Road M, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.
7:13 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:19 p.m., County Road J at Brookside Lane, Pike Twp., injury accident.
11:43 p.m., 107 W. Main St., Metamora, Metamora Post Office, suspicious person.
Friday, Nov. 1
2:31 a.m., 4632 County Road 24, German Twp., livestock on roadway.
5:32 a.m., U.S. 127 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., injury accident.
6:19 p.m., 109 Maple St., Lyons, abduction.
7:41 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road BC, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:43 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
Saturday, Nov. 2
2 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods rest area, suspicious vehicle.
10:42 a.m., 3720 County Roads EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:57 a.m., 2097 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
2:45 p.m., 12700 Brink Road, Richfield Twp., suspicious activity.
4:12 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsman’s Club, criminal damaging.
5:27 p.m., 1661 County Road S, Amboy Twp., civil matter.
5:47 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, assist public.
5:49 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, accident with property damage.
6:30 p.m., 1500 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:05 p.m., 2920 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
9:29 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
11:22 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
Sunday, Nov. 3
12:33 a.m., 11580 County Road L, Pike Twp., fight.
1:26 a.m., 14900 County Road H #23, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:30 a.m., 200 E. Main St., Fayette, Circle K, domestic violence.
3:33 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, juveniles.
3:44 a.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
6:10 a.m., 12419 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.
9:31 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:56 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
3:49 p.m., 16440 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.
4:25 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
8:55 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.
9:03 p.m., 5232 County Road 26, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
Monday, Nov. 4
5:19 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, investigate complaint.
8:07 a.m., 11345 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:44 a.m., 9851 County Road 10, Pike Twp., larceny.
1:07 p.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.
3:16 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:01 p.m., 2890 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., larceny.
5:01 p.m., 291 Commercial St., Pettisville, Pettisville Grain, accident with property damage.
6:53 p.m., 11123 County Road K, Pike Twp., animal call.
7:35 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
8:46 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.
11:02 a.m., 6416 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
12:58 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
6:14 p.m., County Road F at County Road 13, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:42 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
10:13 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
6:23 a.m., County Road S at State Highway 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:46 a.m., 11011 County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
10:10 a.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious activity.
3:22 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.
4:30 p.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, accident with property damage.
7:52 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.
9:33 p.m., 11424 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
Thursday, Nov. 7
1:51 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
4:43 a.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.