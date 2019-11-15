SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 31

10:08 a.m., 15450 State Highway 108 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

10:21 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

1:28 p.m., 212 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, check on welfare.

3:33 p.m., 2290 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Maumee Bay Construction, investigate complaint.

3:34 p.m., 152 Church Ave., Tedrow, check on welfare.

5:43 p.m., 1643 County Road M, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:13 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:19 p.m., County Road J at Brookside Lane, Pike Twp., injury accident.

11:43 p.m., 107 W. Main St., Metamora, Metamora Post Office, suspicious person.

Friday, Nov. 1

2:31 a.m., 4632 County Road 24, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

5:32 a.m., U.S. 127 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

6:19 p.m., 109 Maple St., Lyons, abduction.

7:41 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road BC, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:43 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Nov. 2

2 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods rest area, suspicious vehicle.

10:42 a.m., 3720 County Roads EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:57 a.m., 2097 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:45 p.m., 12700 Brink Road, Richfield Twp., suspicious activity.

4:12 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsman’s Club, criminal damaging.

5:27 p.m., 1661 County Road S, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

5:47 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, assist public.

5:49 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, accident with property damage.

6:30 p.m., 1500 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:05 p.m., 2920 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:29 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:22 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Nov. 3

12:33 a.m., 11580 County Road L, Pike Twp., fight.

1:26 a.m., 14900 County Road H #23, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:30 a.m., 200 E. Main St., Fayette, Circle K, domestic violence.

3:33 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, juveniles.

3:44 a.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:10 a.m., 12419 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

9:31 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:56 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

3:49 p.m., 16440 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

4:25 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

8:55 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:03 p.m., 5232 County Road 26, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, Nov. 4

5:19 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, investigate complaint.

8:07 a.m., 11345 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:44 a.m., 9851 County Road 10, Pike Twp., larceny.

1:07 p.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

3:16 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:01 p.m., 2890 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., larceny.

5:01 p.m., 291 Commercial St., Pettisville, Pettisville Grain, accident with property damage.

6:53 p.m., 11123 County Road K, Pike Twp., animal call.

7:35 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

8:46 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

11:02 a.m., 6416 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

12:58 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

6:14 p.m., County Road F at County Road 13, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:42 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:13 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

6:23 a.m., County Road S at State Highway 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:46 a.m., 11011 County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

10:10 a.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious activity.

3:22 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

4:30 p.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, accident with property damage.

7:52 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:33 p.m., 11424 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

Thursday, Nov. 7

1:51 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:43 a.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.