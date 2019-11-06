SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 17

9:07 a.m., 11106 U.S. 20A, York Twp., Countryside Animal Hospital, forgery.

9:47 a.m., 5736 County Road 15-1, Clinton Twp., Clinton Township Building, suspicious activity.

10:01 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #102, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:46 a.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, investigate complaint

3:38 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:48 p.m., 24890 County Road F, German Twp., Jackson Equipment, larceny.

9:45 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road F, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:03 p.m., 14230 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Friday, Oct. 18

4:48 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

5:46 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

6:13 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:28 a.m., County Road 19 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:15 a.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, assist public.

11:21 a.m., 120 Maple St. #3, Metamora, check on welfare.

2:09 p.m., 11285 U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:10 p.m., 2558 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Assumption Express Carryout, suspicious activity.

3:21 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:10 p.m., 21460 County Road A, German Twp., road blocked.

Saturday, Oct. 19

1:09 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

5:31 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

12:42 p.m., 26381 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:05 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

6:31 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., road blocked.

7:09 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:50 p.m., 2031 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:41 p.m., 7142 County Road 6-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

9:56 p.m., 5939 State Highway 109, York Twp., American Legion, intoxicated subject.

10:48 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

11:20 p.m., 26956 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Oct. 20

12:03 a.m., 16555 County Road L, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:30 a.m., County Road L at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

7:22 a.m., County Road A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:05 a.m., 4767 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., animal call.

11:37 a.m., 6861 County Road 19, German Twp., check on welfare.

3:13 p.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, accident with property damage.

7:55 p.m., 3787 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

Monday, Oct. 21

11:51 a.m., 5296 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:35 p.m., 551 Ann Ave., Pettisville, larceny.

2:19 p.m., 19090 County Road B, German Twp., investigate complaint.

3:14 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

8:13 p.m., 9280 U.S. 20A, Delta, NatureFresh Farms, suspicious activity.

10:17 p.m., 22881 Monroe St., Burlington, Ohio, St. James Church, assist public.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

7:38 a.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:43 a.m., 2825 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

11:50 a.m., Michigan state line at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

12:53 p.m., 10411 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

3:50 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:29 p.m., 6111 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

7:13 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., injury accident.

8:12 a.m., 6146 County Road H, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 a.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

11:51 a.m., 6295 E. Winding Way, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

1:29 p.m., 2729 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:41 p.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, accident with property damage.

1:51 p.m., 3293 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

3:09 p.m., 2239 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

4:14 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

5:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

5:54 p.m., 11965 County Road 5 #2, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:50 p.m., County Road M at County Road 8, Pike Twp., livestock on roadway.