COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

John D. Hecock, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, vs. Betsy H. Wegner, Wauseon, other civil.

Pamela J. Fahringer, Wauseon, vs. Christopher C. Fahringer, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Tina Parkhurst, Fayette, vs. Sgro Duncan, Pt. Pleasant, W.V., non-support of dependents.

SK Developments Inc., Napoleon, vs. Amie Stites, Wauseon, other civil.

U.S. Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Christine R. Souslin, Swanton, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Roy Rodriguez, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Benjamin Kover, Fayette, failure to control, $195.

Donald R. Reynolds, Napoleon, failure to control, failure to yield, $301.

Erin M. Lowe, Rockford, Ill., speed, $130.

Marlene A. Huber, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Allen E. Winterfeld, West Unity, speed, $140.

Michael C. Osborne, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Wendi M. Brown, Wauseon, theft, $188, 30 hours community service, no violations of law 180 days.

Andrew L. Dombrowski, Fayette, dog running at large, no dog tags, $242.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Esperanza Perez, Wauseon, $1,980.58.

Marriage Licenses

Dylan D. Weirauch, 28, Archbold, service manager, and Olyvia L. Causie, 23, Archbold, ultrasound technician.

Christopher E. Hutchins, 32, Wauseon, military, and Shelby A. Young, 26, St. Charles, Mo., student.

Adam M. Avis, 27, Bowling Green, Ohio, night service, and Katelin R. Holtgrieve, 29, Liberty Center, disability.

Ryan M.J. Shudel, 27, Wauseon, manufacturing, and Shaunte N. Wolfinger, 26, Wauseon, nurse.

Alec B. Hylander, 25, Archbold, maintenance technician, and Paige E. Merillat, 22, Archbold, registered nurse.

Ty J. Peters, 26, Stryker, Air Force, and Alaura A. Fetterman, 23, Swanton, student.

Preston A. Aguilar, 26, Defiance, factory worker, and Samantha E. Carr, 26, Wauseon, deputy clerk.

William D. Cundick Jr., 24, Swanton, plant operator, and Erica L. Riegsecker, 23, Swanton, student.

Bradley P. Hicks, 22, Wauseon, machinist, and Ivy M. Miller, 21, Wauseon, nurse.

Logan P. Keefer, 29, Fayette, arborist, and Brittany A. Burton, 27, Fayette, STNA.

Greg J. Mutchler, 33, Metamora, forklift driver, and Lisa A. Syroka, 32, Metamora, insurance.

Derek A. Schuette, 21, Wauseon, construction worker, and Audrey M. Thacker, 21, Wauseon, retail.

Real Estate Transfers

Rieger Reality LLC to McDewmack Enterprises LLC, 2041 U.S. 20A, Swanton, $180,000.

Gloria M. Bernath to Rolland S. and Jami R. Barnes, 3625 County Road K, Swanton, $152,000.

S Family Properties LLC to Anthony Garzony, 3610 County Road 2, Swanton, $98,000.

Kelly A. Patyk and Duane K. Fielitz, co-trustees, to Trevor L. Meyer, 504 Stamm St., Archbold, $144,000.

Kelly A. Patyk and Duane K. Fielitz, co-trustees, to Trevor L. Meyer, 406 Stamm St., Archbold, $135,000.

Jane F. Fielitz, trustee, to Lee Eis Properties LLC, 502 Stamm St., Archbold, $140,000.

Jane F. Fielitz, trustee, to Lee Eis Properties LLC, 408 Stamm St., Archbold, $136,000.

Leslie E. Haas, trustee, to Nova Tube and Steel LLC, 8661 County Road H, Delta, $767,900.

Joseph W. Leschinski to Richard E. Jr. and Cathy J. Selgo, co-trustees, 109 Sylvanus St., Archbold, $190,000.

Valerie L. Beerbower, successor trustee, to Gregory J. Carrick, 610 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $110,000.