SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 10
8:39 a.m., 9678 County Road F, York Twp., harassment.
9:06 a.m., 13363 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., animal call.
9:47 a.m., 2452 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Van Order Pallet Co., assist other unit.
10:25 a.m., 15704 County Road 24, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
1:44 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
3:09 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.
3:48 p.m., 3633 County Road 21, German Twp., identity theft/scam.
4:31 p.m., 6080 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
8:20 p.m., 27495 County Road J, Franklin Twp., harassment.
9:20 p.m., 15000 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., road blocked.
Friday, Oct. 11
12:38 a.m., County Road 14 at State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
8:49 a.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.
10:11 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, juveniles.
11:21 a.m., County Road J at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
11:45 a.m., 7619 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., identity theft/scam.
12:47 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, juveniles.
1:09 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., animal call.
2:12 p.m., 3800 Birdsong Lane, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
5:17 p.m., 8520 County Road 13, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:30 p.m., 601 N. Main St., Swanton, Swanton High School, disorderly conduct.
9:04 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
9:11 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road H, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
9:44 p.m., 12000 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
11:15 p.m., 703 N. Gorham St., Fayette, keep the peace.
Saturday, Oct. 12
6:52 a.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
9:04 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
9:10 a.m., 13358 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., hit-skip accident.
11:24 a.m., 3530 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., identity theft/scam.
11:28 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, harassment.
12:31 p.m., 10831 County Road K, Pike Twp., burglary.
2:18 p.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Kroger Supermarket, larceny in progress.
3:26 p.m., County Road 5-2 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.
7:03 p.m., 10633 County Road 8-2, Pike Twp., injury accident.
8 p.m., County Road J at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
Sunday, Oct. 13
3:29 a.m., County Road A at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:26 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:35 p.m., State Highway 66 at State Highway 2, German Twp., injury accident.
7:25 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
9:11 p.m., 7587 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:08 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-2, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:39 p.m., 6602 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
Monday, Oct. 14
5:13 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.
6:10 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:51 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.
8:48 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, 911 hang-up.
10:32 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, McDonald’s, wires/pole/tree down.
11:23 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #2, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:10 p.m., 4945 County Road 10, York Twp., York Township Park, criminal damaging.
5:37 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious person.
7:25 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
8:47 p.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
8:57 p.m., 16250 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:05 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
11:07 p.m., 3354 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
11:19 p.m., 706 Greenview Drive, Delta, domestic violence.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10:53 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave., Delta, suspicious activity.
11:25 a.m., 10691 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.
4:34 p.m., County Road 20 at County Road D, German Twp., hit-skip accident.
5:41 p.m., County Road BC at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:02 p.m., 14900 County Road H #68, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
9:02 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.
10:47 p.m., 501 W. Morenci St., Lyons, domestic trouble.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
9:19 a.m., 15201 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.
11:09 a.m., County Road L at County Road 28, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
12:47 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, disorderly conduct.
7:46 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.
9:04 p.m., 14270 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:17 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.
Thursday, Oct. 17
3:29 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:08 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.