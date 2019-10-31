SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 10

8:39 a.m., 9678 County Road F, York Twp., harassment.

9:06 a.m., 13363 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., animal call.

9:47 a.m., 2452 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Van Order Pallet Co., assist other unit.

10:25 a.m., 15704 County Road 24, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

1:44 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

3:09 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.

3:48 p.m., 3633 County Road 21, German Twp., identity theft/scam.

4:31 p.m., 6080 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:20 p.m., 27495 County Road J, Franklin Twp., harassment.

9:20 p.m., 15000 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

Friday, Oct. 11

12:38 a.m., County Road 14 at State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

8:49 a.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:11 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, juveniles.

11:21 a.m., County Road J at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

11:45 a.m., 7619 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., identity theft/scam.

12:47 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, juveniles.

1:09 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., animal call.

2:12 p.m., 3800 Birdsong Lane, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

5:17 p.m., 8520 County Road 13, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:30 p.m., 601 N. Main St., Swanton, Swanton High School, disorderly conduct.

9:04 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:11 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road H, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:44 p.m., 12000 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:15 p.m., 703 N. Gorham St., Fayette, keep the peace.

Saturday, Oct. 12

6:52 a.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:04 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:10 a.m., 13358 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., hit-skip accident.

11:24 a.m., 3530 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., identity theft/scam.

11:28 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, harassment.

12:31 p.m., 10831 County Road K, Pike Twp., burglary.

2:18 p.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Kroger Supermarket, larceny in progress.

3:26 p.m., County Road 5-2 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

7:03 p.m., 10633 County Road 8-2, Pike Twp., injury accident.

8 p.m., County Road J at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Sunday, Oct. 13

3:29 a.m., County Road A at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:26 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:35 p.m., State Highway 66 at State Highway 2, German Twp., injury accident.

7:25 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

9:11 p.m., 7587 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:08 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-2, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:39 p.m., 6602 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, Oct. 14

5:13 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:10 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:51 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

8:48 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, 911 hang-up.

10:32 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, McDonald’s, wires/pole/tree down.

11:23 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #2, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:10 p.m., 4945 County Road 10, York Twp., York Township Park, criminal damaging.

5:37 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

7:25 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:47 p.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

8:57 p.m., 16250 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:05 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

11:07 p.m., 3354 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

11:19 p.m., 706 Greenview Drive, Delta, domestic violence.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

10:53 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave., Delta, suspicious activity.

11:25 a.m., 10691 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:34 p.m., County Road 20 at County Road D, German Twp., hit-skip accident.

5:41 p.m., County Road BC at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:02 p.m., 14900 County Road H #68, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9:02 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

10:47 p.m., 501 W. Morenci St., Lyons, domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

9:19 a.m., 15201 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11:09 a.m., County Road L at County Road 28, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

12:47 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, disorderly conduct.

7:46 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

9:04 p.m., 14270 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:17 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Oct. 17

3:29 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:08 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.