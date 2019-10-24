WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 9
10:17 a.m., 243 Beech St., abandoned vehicle.
11:49 a.m., 130 Cedar Court, check on welfare.
1:04 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
4:19 p.m., 478 E. Airport Hwy., Cato Fashions, accident with property damage.
Thursday, Oct. 10
1:26 p.m., 129 S. Franklin St., abandoned vehicle.
2:07 p.m., Orth Road at S. Shoop Avenue, injury accident.
3:10 p.m., 612 Potter St., dog waste on private property.
4:56 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, hit-skip accident.
Friday, Oct. 11
6:59 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
10:03 a.m., 415 Cole St. #27, 911 hang-up.
11:41 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1205, domestic violence.
12:41 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, assault.
1:03 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, lost item.
1:28 p.m., Vine Street at W. Chestnut Street, investigate complaint.
5:38 p.m., 843 Wood St., assault.
7:48 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
8:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:17 a.m., 515 W. Elm St., stolen license plate.
11:31 a.m., 415 Cole St. #32, animal call.
5:27 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, animal call.
7:01 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.
9:27 p.m., 128 Lincoln St., check on welfare.
9:48 p.m., 843 Wood St., trespassing.
10:22 p.m., 270 Neva Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:43 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, suspicious vehicle.
11:08 p.m., 843 Wood St., trespassing.
11:12 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1207, trespassing.
11:50 p.m., 209 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.
Sunday, Oct. 13
9:57 a.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, juveniles.
12:13 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
1:18 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
2:21 p.m., 100 block S. Shoop Avenue, lost item.
3:42 p.m., 230 S. Shoop Ave., animal call.
5:23 p.m., 415 Cole St., animal call.
7:30 p.m., W. Elm Street, trespassing.
8:52 p.m., 405 E. Superior St., animal call.
Monday, Oct. 14
10:32 a.m., 1250 N. Shoop Ave., PNC Bank, hit-skip accident.
1:02 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.
1:05 p.m., 100 block S. Shoop Avenue, hit-skip accident.
1:06 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, hit-skip accident.
1:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
2:31 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #11, civil matter.
3:37 p.m., 200 block Mulberry Street, disabled vehicle.
4:46 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, 911 hang-up.
5:07 p.m., 260 E. Willow St., civil matter.
5:43 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, unruly juvenile.
7:04 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.
10:27 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
2:05 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, larceny.
2:11 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, animal call.
3:50 p.m., E. Willow Street at Wood Street, 911 hang-up.
5:15 p.m., 843 Wood St., investigate complaint.
6:08 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, animal call.
8:13 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious person.
8:24 p.m., 200 block N. Fulton Street, lost item.
8:49 p.m., Barbara Drive at Joanna Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:35 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, intoxicated subject.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
6:43 a.m., 800 block N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
7:26 a.m., Madison Street at W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.