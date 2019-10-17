SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 3

10:20 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:46 a.m., 6421 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Garage Bar & Grill, accident with property damage.

11:59 a.m., County Road RS at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:58 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, suspicious person.

2:01 p.m., 12573 County Road 8, Pike Twp., animal call.

3:06 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66, #10, Gorham Twp., unwanted subject.

3:56 p.m., 124 E. Main St., Metamora, United Methodist Church, suspicious activity.

6:14 p.m., 27538 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:36 p.m., 430 E. Main St., Metamora, assist other unit.

9:21 p.m., County Road BC at County Road 24, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:27 p.m., 1639 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., WB Ranch, assist public.

10:41 p.m., 216 E. Main St., Delta, Village Tavern, suspicious person.

Friday, Oct. 4

1:31 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., assist other unit.

2:11 a.m., 420 N. Hallett Ave., Swanton, Schmidt Brothers Greenhouse, K-9 Unit.

10:19 a.m, 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, disorderly conduct.

11:19 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

12:11 p.m., 118 N. Adrian St., Lyons, Village Mart, larceny.

1:28 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., harassment.

3:38 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton County Scrap, miscellaneous assist.

4:20 p.m., 5723 County Road 10, York Twp., criminal damaging.

5:02 p.m., 125 W. Morenci St., Lyons, civil matter.

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:07 a.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:35 a.m., 404 W. Main St., Fayette, domestic trouble.

10:01 a.m., 502 S. Defiance St., Archbold, civil process.

4:11 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.

4:57 p.m., 11321 County Road N, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

5:01 p.m., 11040 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

5:43 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

8:53 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

10:14 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious person.

Sunday, Oct. 6

12:12 a.m., 262 Mill St., Metamora, domestic trouble.

2:30 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

3:26 p.m., 5939 State Highway 109, York Twp., American Legion, investigate complaint.

5:48 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:21 p.m., 4549 County Road E #13, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

6:30 p.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

7:23 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #40, York Twp., suicidal threats.

Monday, Oct. 7

5:39 a.m., 3730 County Road S, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:30 a.m., 18029 County Road C, Clinton Twp., West Clinton Mennonite Church, suspicious vehicle.

8:57 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, complaint of harassment.

9:10 a.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair, identity theft/scam.

10:12 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, investigate complaint.

10:16 a.m., County Road K at County Road 18, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11:28 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

2:24 p.m., 7300 State Highway 109, Delta, MetalX, criminal damaging.

3:40 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., injury accident.

4:08 p.m., 6460 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:15 p.m., 4365 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

5:28 p.m., 382 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Meats, civil matter.

7 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

7:06 p.m., 7176 County Road 21, German Twp., unwanted subject.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

6:54 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

7:34 a.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

11:26 a.m., 9323 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

12:21 p.m., 9909 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

1:33 p.m., 316 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, unauthorized use of property.

2:52 p.m., 17940 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:06 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #82, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

4:11 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:21 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:48 p.m., 12731 County Road 8, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

5:17 p.m., 7834 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., burglary.

5:44 p.m., 263 Maple St., Metamora, burglary.

8:20 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9:47 a.m., 3293 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

9:48 a.m., 4874 County Road K, Fulton Twp., traffic offense.

10:26 a.m., County Road 25 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

11:31 a.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

4:12 p.m., 6303 County Road 10, York Twp., Worthington Industries, investigate complaint.

6:51 p.m., 10411 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

Thursday, Oct. 10

1:01 a.m., 17592 County Road K at County Road 17-3, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.