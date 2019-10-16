COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

The Bankers Guarantee Title, Medina, Ohio, vs. Christopher K. Wudi, Lyons, foreclosure.

Village of Swanton, Swanton, vs. Danny L. Thompson, Swanton, other civil.

Katie J. Daniels, Wauseon, vs. Marshall N. Daniels, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Regional Acceptance Corp. Greenville, N.C., vs. Deborah Achinger, Delta, other civil.

Autumn D. Smith, Wauseon, vs. Shane T. Smith, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Discover Bank c/0 Zwicker & Associates, Independence, Ohio, vs. Kyle D. Forrest, Swanton, other civil.

Claire McIntosh, Hamilton, Ind., vs. Steven McIntosh, Leo, Ind., other civil.

Levi M. Rupp, Delta, vs. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, Ohio, administrative appeals.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Patrick M. Nagle Jr., Maumee, Ohio, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Marlin D. Klopfenstein, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Lisa A. Wilson, Swanton, speed, $140.

Kykaiya J. Villaruz, speed, $195.

Jorge Jimenez Aguilar, expired vehicle registration, $130.

Wayne W. Schmitz Jr., Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $242 plus costs.

Taylor M. Henninger, West Unity, failure to transfer registration, $130.

Taylor Galford, Pioneer, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $337 plus costs.

Kimberly L. Rinck, Pittsford, Mich., speed, $195.

Tyler Mohr, Van Wert, Ohio, speed, $140.

Elizabeth A. Cruz, Liberty Center, petty theft, $279.60 plus costs, $99.76 restitution, no violations of law for one year.

Heather E. Couts, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $168.

Jessica N. Reynolds, Fayette, speed, $195.

Leroy Acevedo, Archbold, no valid driver’s license, $268 plus costs, valid license within 90 days, no violations of law for 180 days.

Jeanne M. Ward, Delta, speed, $140.

Kami L. Pierce, Wauseon, improper lane change, $195.

Heather M. Rice, Wauseon, expired plates, $130.

Promedica, Toledo, vs. McKenzie Swisher, Wauseon, $4,641.92.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Toni Collins, Wauseon, $1,291.45.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Gwen L. Boughton, Wauseon, $1,516.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Anthony MacDonald, Archbold, $11,434.48.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Donald Heft III, Wauseon, $3,377.64.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Richard Noonan III, Wauseon, $2,996.57.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Edsel R. and McKenzie L. Swisher, Wauseon, $3,893.72.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Sue Rinehart, Wauseon, $5,152.20.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Derrick C. Moseley, Wauseon, $2,217.28.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Hart, Sardis, Tenn., $12,507.48.

Angola I Place Apts., Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Samantha R. Forrest, Fayette, $1,511.

Chaparral Inc., Toledo, Ohio, John Cook, Archbold, $5,575.

Sun Home Services Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Brandon and Kathryn Mullins, Wauseon, $3,115.31.

Portfolio Recovery Services, Norfolk, Va., vs. Chad M. Weible, Archbold, $2,551.70.

Portfolio Recovery Services, Norfolk, Va., vs. Elida Perez, Wauseon, $4,647.75.

Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., Nathan E. Goodman, Wauseon, $13,614.34.

Ohio Emergency Professionals, Sunrise, Fla., vs. Marina R. Pina, Wauseon, $1,806.

Ed Flory, Wauseon, vs. David Jr. and Elizabeth Leal, Archbold, $4,228.51.

Marriage Licenses

Anthony J. Covarrubias, 24, Archbold, roofing, and Samara K. Benien, 25, Archbold.

Daniel Nieves, 20, Deshler, Ohio, JAC Products, and Aylin M. Rosillo Bobadilla, 20, Wauseon, restaurant.

Craig C. Garbers, 33, Delta, production worker, and Angela R. Tracy, 42, Wauseon, factory.

Christopher C. Moehrman, 26, Wauseon, general labor, and Kaleanne B. Wurns, 25, Wauseon, housekeeper.

Paul J. Lazenby, 41, Wauseon, operations, and Stephanie M. Harty, 40, Wauseon, production.

Jason J. Pace, 39, Delta, controls technician, and Jessica A. Harper, 27, Delta, machine operator.

Bryson R. Tuckerman, 33, Fayette, literature coordinator, and Samantha L. Klauss, 26, Fayette, homemaker.

Mackensie S. Makoby, 37, Swanton, teaching parent, and Amanda M. Hoffman, 38, Swanton, teaching parent.

David S. Ondo, 39, Swanton, Air National Guard, and Veronica R. Campbell, 33, Swanton, accountant.

Robert W. Stalets, 29, Toledo, Ohio, warehouse supervisor, and Skylar R. Emerson, 25, Wauseon, LPN.

John D. Seawater, 50, Archbold, sanitation, and Michelle M. Gambler, 49, Archbold, machine operator.

Louie M. Delgado, 46, Archbold, combine technician, and Hollissa R. Lesly, 40, Archbold, manager.

Ryan P. Donley, 37, Swanton, teacher, and Andrea K. Pontsler, 34, Swanton, teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

Dustin Zappone to Keith Shidler, 113 Sanderson Ave., Swanton, $116,500.

Harold D. Leu to Joseph G. and Mary S. Niestroy, 612 Northwood Drive, Delta, $125,000.

Nathaniel T. and Lindsey L. Lange to Aaron L. and Toni L. Babcock, 313 Buckeye St., Archbold, $150,000.

Carol A. Jacks to Charles G. Pelland Jr., 3701 County Road 1, Swanton, $159,000.

Timothy D. and Melanie M. Fidler to Nicholas C. and Lauren E. Coats, 801 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $245,000.

Karen S. Crandall to Thomas C. Vonseggern, trustee, 11548 County Road B, Wauseon, $47,300.

James W. Opdycke to Steve and Gail Schroeder, County Road 25, Fayette, $140,000.

Lawrence E. and Karen S. Dierkens to Jared A. and Colleen Wilson, 4539 County Road 5-2, Delta, $230,000.

Joyce Plassman to Jack B. Lemley, 339 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $26,000.

Elizabeth P. Molnar, successor trustee, to Edward and Amy M. Hopkins, 418 E. Main St., Delta, $79,000.

Terrence Holdren to Joy E. Schroeder, 1031 Mohawk Way, Wauseon, $148,500.

Steven H. Duvall and Shirley R. Hasenauer to Mark E. and Deborah L. Anderson, 273 Chestnut St., Pettisville, $85,000.

Cynthia J. Arnos, trustee, and Eric J. and Tamara R. Arnos, 1235 County Road 1, Liberty Center, $200,000.

Angela and Ryan Sexton to Garry L. Jr. and Jo Ellen LaFountain, 523 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $156,000.

Teresa L. Eicher and Michael R. Meffe to Adam G. Grisier and Courtney L. Froehlich, 306 Ditto St., Archbold, $167,500.

Fifth Third Bank to Mark and Kathy Knapp, 7 Pelton Drive, Delta, $70,000.

Bruce W. Mitton to Brenda K. Franks, 200 W. Main St., Fayette, $60,000.

Daniel J. and Katy Johnson to Michael L. and Rose I. Lee, 601 E. Main St., Delta, $119,500.

Cathy Konkler, trustee, to Reid A. and Rebecca D. Short, trustees, 404 High St., Archbold, $130,000.

Lam Van Tram to Gregory P. and Kim W. Walker, 212 Degroff Ave., Archbold, $70,000.

Mark D. and Barbara A. Brakefield to Sunny Sundays LLC, 283 Main St., Pettisville, $109,500.

Theodore Gray, successor trustee, to Jerry L. and Stephanie A. King, 412 W. Lutz Road, Archbold, $178,500.