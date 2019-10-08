SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 26
9:26 a.m., 310 E. Main St., Metamora, emergency notification.
12:28 p.m., 2365 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
5:37 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #125, Fulton Twp., burglary in progress.
5:49 p.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:38 p.m., County Road J at County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
Friday, Sept. 27
12:38 a.m., 6590 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 8525 County Road 13, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:33 a.m., 4289 State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., road blocked.
11:25 a.m., 2800 C0unty Road 5, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.
11:39 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage;
1:51 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
1:52 p.m., 2452 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Van Order Pallet Co., accident with property damage.
2:14 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road E, German Twp., K-9 Unit.
3:04 p.m., 8322 County Road C, York Twp., assist public.
3:15 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #30, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
4:24 p.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, accident with property damage.
9:09 p.m., 9739 County Roads 10, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
9:28 p.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
10:35 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1207, Wauseon, unwanted subject.
11:46 p.m., 8401 County Road H, York Twp., check on welfare.
Saturday, Sept. 28
6:22 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., hit-skip accident.
8:17 a.m., 5400 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.
11:59 a.m., 7491 State Highway 109, York Twp., unruly juvenile.
3:20 p.m., 26901 County Road EF, German Twp., assist other unit.
3:29 p.m., 8148 County Road NR, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:11 p.m., 24549 County Road N, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.
7:26 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #24, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
Sunday, Sept. 29
10:30 a.m., 6732 County Road 17 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., animal call.
1:03 p.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, civil matter.
2:25 p.m., 2681 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
2:49 p.m., 6667 County Road 11, York Twp., larceny.
6:15 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #60, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:56 p.m., 10383 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
11:05 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
Monday, Sept. 30
7:56 a.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
11:16 a.m., County Road S at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.
2:10 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.
3:02 p.m., 13497 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
3:46 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
3:47 p.m., 3911 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist public.
4:20 p.m., Cleveland Street, Lyons, investigate complaint.
4:40 p.m., 4235 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
5:05 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:44 p.m., 2061 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
6:07 p.m., 213 Walnut St., Fayette, domestic trouble.
7:59 p.m., 1190 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Urgent Care of Wauseon, K-9 Unit.
10 p.m., 11880 U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
2:04 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious person.
8:49 a.m., 11365 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.
8:54 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Local Schools, unruly juvenile.
9:50 a.m. 20 Hawthorne Drive, Delta, civil process.
11:06 a.m., 5800 County Road H, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
11:17 a.m., 12651 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., animal call.
12:58 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #10, Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.
5:23 p.m., County Road C at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
5:43 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., check on welfare.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
12:14 p.m., 2506 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., civil matter.
2:54 p.m., 19260 County Road N, Gorham Twp., hit-skip accident.
6:39 p.m., 19750 County Road A, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:35 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, injury accident.
10:13 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.
Thursday, Oct. 3
3:44 a.m., 723 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton Manor, assist other unit.
5:10 a.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:49 a.m., 5832 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.