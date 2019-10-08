SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 26

9:26 a.m., 310 E. Main St., Metamora, emergency notification.

12:28 p.m., 2365 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

5:37 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #125, Fulton Twp., burglary in progress.

5:49 p.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:38 p.m., County Road J at County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:38 a.m., 6590 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:10 a.m., 8525 County Road 13, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:33 a.m., 4289 State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., road blocked.

11:25 a.m., 2800 C0unty Road 5, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

11:39 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage;

1:51 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

1:52 p.m., 2452 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Van Order Pallet Co., accident with property damage.

2:14 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road E, German Twp., K-9 Unit.

3:04 p.m., 8322 County Road C, York Twp., assist public.

3:15 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #30, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

4:24 p.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, accident with property damage.

9:09 p.m., 9739 County Roads 10, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

9:28 p.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:35 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1207, Wauseon, unwanted subject.

11:46 p.m., 8401 County Road H, York Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, Sept. 28

6:22 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:17 a.m., 5400 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

11:59 a.m., 7491 State Highway 109, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:20 p.m., 26901 County Road EF, German Twp., assist other unit.

3:29 p.m., 8148 County Road NR, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:11 p.m., 24549 County Road N, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:26 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #24, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Sept. 29

10:30 a.m., 6732 County Road 17 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., animal call.

1:03 p.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, civil matter.

2:25 p.m., 2681 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

2:49 p.m., 6667 County Road 11, York Twp., larceny.

6:15 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #60, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:56 p.m., 10383 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

11:05 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Sept. 30

7:56 a.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:16 a.m., County Road S at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

2:10 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:02 p.m., 13497 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

3:46 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

3:47 p.m., 3911 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

4:20 p.m., Cleveland Street, Lyons, investigate complaint.

4:40 p.m., 4235 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

5:05 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:44 p.m., 2061 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

6:07 p.m., 213 Walnut St., Fayette, domestic trouble.

7:59 p.m., 1190 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Urgent Care of Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

10 p.m., 11880 U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

2:04 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious person.

8:49 a.m., 11365 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:54 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Local Schools, unruly juvenile.

9:50 a.m. 20 Hawthorne Drive, Delta, civil process.

11:06 a.m., 5800 County Road H, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

11:17 a.m., 12651 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., animal call.

12:58 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #10, Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.

5:23 p.m., County Road C at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

5:43 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., check on welfare.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

12:14 p.m., 2506 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

2:54 p.m., 19260 County Road N, Gorham Twp., hit-skip accident.

6:39 p.m., 19750 County Road A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:35 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, injury accident.

10:13 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

Thursday, Oct. 3

3:44 a.m., 723 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton Manor, assist other unit.

5:10 a.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:49 a.m., 5832 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.