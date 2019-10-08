WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 25

11:27 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

2:24 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

2:32 p.m., 745 Fairway Lane, debris in roadway.

2:49 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, disorderly conduct.

5:48 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1104, drugs.

6:21 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1003, domestic violence.

6:58 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, investigate complaint.

7:16 p.m., 121 Commercial St., unauthorized use of property.

Thursday, Sept. 26

8:11 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, disabled vehicle.

10:21 a.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Department, accident with property damage.

10:49 a.m., 240 W. Chestnut St., open burn.

11:08 a.m., Mulberry Street at N. Fulton Street, abandoned vehicle.

3:50 p.m., 438 Potter St., larceny.

7:28 p.m., 712 Lawrence Ave. #214, 911 hang-up.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:44 p.m., 732 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.

2:05 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #207, vandalism.

4 p.m., 415 Cole St. #32, larceny.

5:10 p.m., E. Oak Street at Cedar Street, accident with property damage.

5:12 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #44, accident with property damage.

8:30 p.m., 314 Vine St., telephone harassment.

8:53 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, hit-skip accident.

10:22 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.

10:38 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1207, intoxicated subject.

Saturday, Sept. 28

5:54 a.m., 318 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

8:29 a.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, hit-skip accident.

10:05 a.m., 609 W. Leggett St., open door.

10:14 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

10:55 a.m., 415 Cole St. #27, investigate complaint.

12:26 p.m., 858 S. Shoop Ave., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, funeral escort.

2:26 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #16, 911 hang-up.

3:34 p.m., 514 W. Leggett St., juveniles.

Sunday, Sept. 29

9:59 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, theft.

11:57 a.m., 618 N. Fulton St., Hair By Fredericks, open door.

12:01 p.m., 309 S. Maplewood St., animal call.

1:28 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, theft.

3:19 p.m., 228 Sycamore St., trespassing.

4:56 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, accidental overdose.

6:04 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, civil matter.

7:02 p.m., 975 Fairway Lane, open door.

8:22 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, stolen car.

10:52 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Sept. 30

6:57 a.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton Manor Nursing Home, accident with property damage.

7:22 a.m, 723 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton Manor Nursing Home, disabled vehicle.

10:28 a.m., 600 Wood St., vandalism.

11:44 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1104, odor of drugs.

12:25 p.m., 228 Sycamore St., burglary.

2:05 p.m., 211 S. Fulton St., First Federal Bank, larceny.

2:49 p.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton Manor Nursing Home, lost item.

3:10 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost item.

4:32 p.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Shoop Avenue, lost item.

5:33 p.m., 1190 N. Shoop Ave. #100, shooting.

6:24 p.m., 425 Cole St. #305, disorderly conduct.

7:38 p.m., 749 Spruce St., unwanted subject.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:58 a.m., Mulberry Street at Ottokee Street, abandoned vehicle.

10:46 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #102, harassment.

12:32 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, 911 hang-up.

1:02 p.m., 235 Commercial St., larceny.

2:05 p.m., 732 Wauseon Senior Village, investigate complaint.

2:10 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:20 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.

5:42 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.

5:54 p.m., 236 W. Oak St., 911 hang-up.

10:18 p.m., 242 West Drive, check on welfare.