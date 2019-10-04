SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 19

10:50 a.m., 15315 County Road N., Chesterfield Twp., civil process.

12:59 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

2:14 p.m., County Road C at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:31 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.

3:47 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

7:59 p.m., 3642 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

Friday, Sept. 20

7:25 a.m., 14900 County Road H #10, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

12:21 p.m., 9104 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

2:48 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

3:32 p.m., County Road 5 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

4:22 p.m., 2433 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

8:17 p.m., County Road A at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:21 p.m., 6513 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:19 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious vehicle.

11 p.m., 10271 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:31 a.m., 4549 County Road E #15, Swancreek Twp., fight.

12:45 a.m., 272 Spring St., Tedrow, suicidal threats.

8:01 a.m., 10271 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.

2:39 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:47 p.m., 25378 County Road J, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

3:33 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., littering.

5:36 p.m., no address given, civil process.

5:46 p.m., 501 W. Morenci St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

6:34 p.m., County Road E at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:04 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

7:05 p.m., 224 Lincoln St., Lyons, animal call.

8:07 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., disorderly conduct.

8:13 p.m., 10476 County Road N, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

9:29 p.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., suicidal threats.

9:32 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, civil matter.

Sunday, Sept. 22

12:02 a.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., harassment.

12:29 a.m., 15545 County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:15 a.m., 2656 County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious activity.

3:49 a.m., 3850 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

7:01 a.m., County Road J at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:25 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #10, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.

3:33 p.m., 6425 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:46 p.m., 10491 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., larceny.

7:25 p.m., 15152 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

8:46 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, assist public.

Monday, Sept. 23

12:06 a.m., 2655 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

12:22 a.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:12 a.m., 6303 County Road 10, York Twp., Worthington Industries, larceny.

1:20 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap, miscellaneous assist.

1:50 p.m., 15349 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., traffic offense.

4:56 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, injury accident.

6:45 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:30 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

8:32 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious person.

8:36 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

9:46 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9:55 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

9:55 p.m., 5800 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

10:48 p.m., 5524 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

4:23 a.m., County Road C at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:45 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

7:07 a.m., 11699 County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:01 a.m., 5524 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:27 a.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, larceny.

10:17 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., Carter Produce Stand, larceny.

12:56 p.m., County Road 17 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

1:34 p.m., 909 E. Main St., Delta, Childress Collision, miscellaneous assist.

2:02 p.m., N. Adrian Street at W. Morenci Street, Lyons, disabled vehicle.

3:30 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

4:52 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:56 p.m., 4549 County Road E #6, Swancreek Twp., assault.

7:18 p.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:53 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

2:17 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, assist other unit.

8:24 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #43, Fulton Twp., harassment.

10:23 a.m., 13065 County Road H, Clinton Twp., mental issue.

10:41 a.m., County Road B at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

12:48 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

2:22 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:31 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #10, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

6:57 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, assist public.

6:59 p.m., 15914 County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Sept. 26

1:18 a.m., County Road 1 and County Road U, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:34 a.m., 206 Cherry St., Fayette, domestic trouble.

7:47 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., injury accident.