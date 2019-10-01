Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Sept. 18

9:50 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, investigate complaint.

12:28 p.m., 504 W. Leggett St., civil matter.

1:49 p.m., 224 S. Oakwood St., abandoned vehicle.

5:12 p.m., 218 W. Willow St., harassment.

Thursday, Sept. 19

3:43 a.m., 504 W. Leggett St., check on welfare.

8:21 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #8, domestic violence.

9:15 a.m., 504 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

12:50 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

2:01 p.m., Wagner Street at N. Shoop Avenue, 911 hang-up.

2:11 p.m., 208 Birch St., sex offense.

5:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.

Friday, Sept. 20

8:14 a.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, suspicious vehicle.

1:26 p.m., 915 E. Leggett St., larceny.

1:42 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

5:33 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

7:17 p.m., 415 Cherry St., 911 hang-up.

10:57 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.

Saturday, Sept. 21

8:33 a.m., 443 Ottokee St., unruly juvenile.

8:51 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, fight.

9:51 a.m., 247 Monroe St., vandalism.

2:59 p.m., 425 Cole St. #305, investigate complaint.

3:06 p.m., 129 N. Fulton St., Hammontree’s Heating and Cooling, accident with property damage.

3:53 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

4:29 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #604, unruly juvenile.

7:12 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, investigate complaint.

9:21 p.m., 320 Sycamore St., vandalism.

9:41 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.

9:47 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disorderly conduct.

11 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

11:45 p.m., 440 Vine St., investigate complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 22

9 a.m., 235 Beech St., ill squirrel.

12:35 p.m., 213 Monroe St., 911 hang-up.

1:23 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.

1:51 p.m., 1300 block N. Ottokee Street, wires across roadway.

1:55 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.

4:47 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, suspicious vehicle.

5:42 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #59, accidental overdose.

6:20 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.

7:59 p.m., 330 S. Maplewood Ave., fire.

8:29 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.

11:33 p.m., 525 Vine St., investigate complaint.

Monday, Sept. 23

12:15 a.m., 335 E. Walnut St., accidental overdose.

9:36 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, animal call.

10:54 a.m., 142 E. Oak St., animal call.

12:47 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:21 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #207, harassment.

4:06 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1208, investigate complaint.

5:26 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of sex offense.

6:35 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

7:30 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave., Taco Bell, open door.

11 p.m., 141 S. Fulton St., Grieser Interiors, juveniles.

11:15 p.m., 117 Beech St., suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

10:45 a.m., 855 E. Leggett St., identity theft.

11:46 a.m., 215 N. Fulton St., Christ United Methodist Church, funeral escort.

12:01 p.m., 220 Lawrence Ave., 911 hang-up.

2:03 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, check on welfare.

3:37 p.m., 137 Beech St., vandalism.

6:35 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

8:10 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, harassment.

11:10 p.m., 434 N. Fulton St., loud noise.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

1:59 a.m, 250 E. Linfoot St. #3, investigate complaint.