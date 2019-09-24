COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Shane G. Tanner , Wauseon, vs. Dennis W. Lowe II, Lyons, other civil.

Abby L. Mouch, Wauseon, vs. Jeremy J. Mouch, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Candace J. Davidson, Delta, vs. Eugene F. Davidson, Newville, Pa., dissolution of marriage without children.

Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. David L. Urbanowicz, Metamora, foreclosure.

Jeremy L. Opdycke, Fayette, vs. Crystal D. Opdycke, Stryker, termination of marriage with children.

Alfredo Vallejo Jr., Swanton, vs. Jeanine Vallejo, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Heather D. Hansen, Ennis, Mon., vs. Scott W. Henning, Swanton, non-support of dependents.

Motorists Mutual Insurance, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Sea Builders Corp. c/o Wauseon, other civil.

Suzanne E. Hughes, Delta, vs. Thomas B. Cole, Delta, other civil.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society c/o Chicago, Ill., vs. Cheryl Genot, Fayette, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Brian K. Young, Delta, traffic control devices, $130.

Levi M. Rupp, Delta, speed, $130.

Joyce A. Merillat, Fayette, speed, $130.

Tyler S. Boettger, Archbold, speed, $130.

Christopher M. Vasvery, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Douglas D. Chaffee, Bryan, speed, $195.

Benjamin E. Puehler, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Sharon A. Mathers, Delta, speed, $130.

Chester L. Cox, Clayton, Mich., operating vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control, $1,248 plus costs, license suspended one year, no violations of law for two years.

Lucas Short, Columbus, Ind., two counts cruelty against companion animal, $302.95.

Sandy Mossing, Fayette, theft, $238, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Summer Herrin, Lyons, theft, $233, no violations of law for two years.

Nikol K. Seefeld, Archbold, no driver’s license, expired registration, $299.

Lyndell M. Ramos, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $343, five days jail, no violations of law for one year.

Brittany Pontious, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $158, one day jail with credit for time served.

Trinity E. Marshall, Napoleon, stop sign, $195.

Austin D. Schmucker, Wauseon, underage alcohol consumption, $216, underage consumption program, no violations of law for one year.

Joe E. Harrison, Wauseon, possession of controlled substance, $183.

Olivia Tressler, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $133.

Courtney A. Jones, Napoleon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Pearl Bloomer, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $133.

Clarence J. Mosko, Toledo, speed, $123.

Ashleigh N. Tefft, Delta, disorderly conduct, $527 plus costs.

Duane T. Dowdy, Archbold, expired registration, $130.

Daniel D. Decker, Monroe, Mich., theft, $258 plus costs, two days jail with credit for time served.

Michael Hernandez, Wauseon, assault, $233.

Paul D. Shull, Wauseon, vs. Brenda Crapengeter, Wauseon, $315.

Brittany N. Theis, Fayette, vs. Matthew S. Andrews, Wauseon, $600.

Tri State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Antonio Hernandez, Wauseon, $1,090.

Tri State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Brian Dotson, Grand Rapids, Ohio, $558.88.

Tri State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Marsha Hallock, Wauseon, $188.

American Express National Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. James C. Storrs, Fayette, $5,913.88.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Raymond R. Leininger, Fayette, $6,140.63.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Michael L. Siebert, Wauseon, $6,600.74.

Marriage Licenses

Zachary E. Hodge, 27, Wauseon, operator, and Lynzee L. Hohman, 25, Wauseon, registered nurse.

Elijah B. Decker, 23, Morenci, Mich., laborer, and Carli Jo Sly, 24, Fayette, human resources.

Ryan M. Knoll, 34, Grand Chute, Wisc., analyst, and Kate J. Parsons, 31, Grand Chute, Wisc., channel manager.

Wyatt J. Saylor, 25, Lyons, law enforcement, and Mariah J. Call, 25, Lyons, registered nurse.

Shane A. McClellan, 37, Delta, electrician, and Ana C. Correa Avalo, 34, Delta, unemployed.

Josiah R. Law, 22, Archbold, factory worker, and Samantha P. Hanover, 21, Archbold, unemployed.

Tyler J. Burkholder, 24, Wauseon, factory worker, and Claudia Therese Seibert, 25, Wauseon, producer.

Patrick C. Meadows, 40, Swanton, carpenter, and Dianna L. Meadows, 47, Swanton, highway worker.

Stetson L. Wilson, 23, Fayette, mechanic, and Taylor M. Merillat, 23, Fayette, cosmetologist.

Matthew J. Dulaney, 27, Wauseon, cashier, and Danielle M. MacFarlane, 26, Wauseon, janitor.

Robert G. Beavers, 55, Swanton, foreman, and Kristine L. Forry, 53, Swanton, receptionist.

Johnathan N. Fether, 46, Fayette, factory worker, and Cheryl A. Snyder, 38, Wauseon, administrative assistant.

Tony L. Serres, 40, Liberty Center, operator, and Stephanie A. Segura, 41, Liberty Center, administrative assistant.

Cuyler R. Kepling, 24, Delta, firefighter/EMT, and Kaitlyn M. Griewahn, 24, Delta, retail.

Real Estate Transfers

Janie S. Keefer to Gerald B. Jr. and Chelsea M. Minzey, 15290 County Road 20, Fayette, $150,000.

Patricia L. Vollmar to Katelyn M. Thomas, 1246 County Road B, Swanton, $83,700.

Shannon K. Collum to David A. Sulewski Sr., 13867 County Road 4-1, Swanton, $198,000.

Stephen T. and Deanna L. McFarlin to Steven A. Keough, 10103 County Road 6, Delta, $15,000.

Karen Reese to Ronald Taylor Sr., 106 N. Main St., Swanton, $12,000.

Theodore H. Mattin to Roger Fair II, 8919 County Road 14, Wauseon, $31,000.

Shelley Purser and Clint Peebles to John C. Mulligan and Melissa A. Tonkel, 107 Redbud Drive, Swanton, $222,500.

Philip A. Bumb to Robyn L. Weber, 323 Beech St., Wauseon, $87,500.

Kenneth W. and Kristeen L. James to Scott D. and Cheryl L. Geordt, 11433 County Road N, Lyons, $123,000.

Jamie C. Olejownik to Simon and Treuly Tomell, 7242 County Road M, Delta, $63,000.

Patricia A. Gerken to Lori L. Scherger, 704 Harvest Lane, Delta, $125,000.

Fifth Third Bank to State Bank and Trust Co., N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, $650,000.

Mark A. and Joyce W. Nafziger to Michael Meffe and Teresa L. Eicher, 300 Stryker St., Archbold, $214,900.

Joshua L. and Sarah V. Domoe to Mitchell A. Huner, 15971 County Road F, Wauseon, $170,000.

Victoria A. Reed to Brittanie Horseman, 113 Hinkle St., Lyons, $185,000.

Linda E. and John R. Purser to Shelley Purser Peebles, 4480 County Road 2, Swanton, $350,000.

Norman E. Engle Jr. to S Family Properties LLC, 3610 County Road 2, Swanton, $58,700.

William H. and Candice L. Keener to Chessie Investments LLC, 223 Valleywood Drive, Swanton, $177,000.

William L. and Patricia A. Mitchey, trustees, to Matthew J. and Jennifer L. Daniels, 4481 County Road S, Metamora, $235,000.

Benjamin Grisier to Jonathan T. Hill, 117 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $107,000.

Christopher L. Kramer to Bryce V. Bassage and Katlyn Brehm, 427 E. Main St., Fayette, $57,000.

Marel L. Harris to Joshua L. and Sarah V. Domoe, 715 Pine St., Wauseon, $142,000.

Michael and Karen Harger to Nathan L. and Amanda S. Foltz, 211 S. Madison St., Delta, $87,000.

Julius W. Gombash, trustee, to William E. and Polly S. Gombash, County Road J, Swanton, $244,000.

Phillip J. and Erica M. Mishka to Jonathan A. and Jessica Schmidt, 2646 County Road E, Swanton, $195,000.

Michael P. and Kathleen L. Fischer to Eric L. and Kristi L. Nelson, 2424 County Road S, Metamora, $394,500.

RNK Properties LLC to Clifford R. and Amy C. Mast, 307 Monroe St., Delta, $85,000.

Danny J. Smith to Kevin J. and Ashley L. Vanderdonck, 201 Maple St., Swanton, $115,000.

Barbara Kay Schoch and Deborah M. Vanarsdalen to Trevor K. Neuenschwander, 233 Rosewood Court, Archbold, $140,000.

Julius W. Gombash, trustee, to 4 Gumbys Farms LLC, County Road J, Swanton, $150,200.

Antoinette C. Davis to Shannon Collum, 127 Marshall Drive, Swanton, $147,000.

Rosemary Lind to Cassandra Okuly, 833 Highland Drive, Wauseon, $113,000.

Sue C. Pike, trustee, to Shafers Realty LLC, County Road 10, Delta, $36,819.

Linda L. Garmenn to John C. and Susan S. Kurivial, 7092 County Road 4, Delta, $380,000.

Tim and Carolyn Austin to Kevin L. and Ashley N. Duvall, no address given, $37,000.