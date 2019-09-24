SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 5

9:13 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

12:28 p.m., 13255 County Road M, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

1:07 p.m., 13225 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

1:50 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, accident with property damage.

4:07 p.m., 5085 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

4:28 p.m., 17247 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., suicidal threats.

5:23 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

5:31 p.m., 6655 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., Keil’s Produce Farm, domestic trouble.

5:43 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, juveniles.

6:11 p.m., 3393 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:07 p.m., 15291 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:40 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:48 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious person.

9:56 p.m., 4188 County Road L, Fulton Twp., Ai Christian Union Church, suspicious activity.

10:37 p.m., 10998 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., injury accident.

10:42 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road F, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:54 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road #88, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious activity.

Friday, Sept. 6

8:35 a.m., 4800 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:44 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Local Schools, unruly juvenile.

9:36 a.m., County Road B at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

10:01 a.m., no address given, sex offense.

10:14 a.m., 16241 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

12:16 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 22, German Twp., suspicious person.

3:28 p.m., 15069 Oak Drive, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

4:50 p.m., 13403 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

6:31 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious person.

7 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., intoxicated subject.

7:15 p.m., County Road 6-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., animal call.

8:30 p.m., State Highway 66 at Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

10:50 p.m., 445 Windisch St., Tedrow, suspicious person.

Saturday, Sept. 7

5:29 a.m., 11930 County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:34 a.m., 13330 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., assist other unit.

10:46 a.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, suspicious vehicle.

2:39 p.m., 16396 County Road H, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

7:07 p.m., County Road 7 at County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

7:21 p.m., 22071 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:46 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., road blocked.

Sunday, Sept. 8

2:55 a.m., 8225 State Highway 108 #3, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic trouble.

3:06 a.m., 3706 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

7:26 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., animal call.

10:54 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., civil matter.

12:32 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, assist other unit.

2:53 p.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, domestic trouble.

3:43 p.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

4:24 p.m., 18661 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:37 p.m., 10512 County Road E, York Twp., littering.

4:47 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, Sept. 9

9:28 a.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

10:33 a.m., 7049 County Road 23, German Twp., larceny.

2:44 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., keep the peace.

5:10 p.m., 2916 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., identity theft.

5:15 p.m., 382 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Meats, civil matter.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

9:25 a.m., 7451 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:31 a.m., 2800 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

10:23 a.m., 4800 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

11:29 a.m., 6800 County Road 3 #3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:45 a.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #15, Gorham Twp., larceny.

2:30 p.m., 9796 County Road 22, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

3:31 p.m., County Road 10 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., accident with property damage.

4:03 p.m., 212 Hill Ave., Tedrow, check on welfare.

8:35 p.m., 24578 State Highway 2 at County Road 25, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

12:54 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:23 a.m., 14160 Sherman White Road, Swanton Twp., assist other unit.

6:49 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:07 a.m., 12471 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious activity.

12:33 p.m., County Road 4 at Fulton Twp. line, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

2:49 p.m., 19090 County Road B, German Twp., civil matter.

3:23 p.m., 5882 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

3:23 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

4:12 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious person.

4:32 p.m., 10833 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., larceny.

4:54 p.m., 309 E. Morenci St., Lyons, unauthorized use of property.

5:20 p.m., 15633 County Road J, Dover Twp., missing person.

5:41 p.m., 21500 County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

5:44 p.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

7:46 p.m., 212 Hill Ave., Tedrow, harassment.

9:03 p.m., 4107 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.