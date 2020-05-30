First Federal names Retail District Manager

First Federal Bank recently announced the addition of Heather Brown as Retail District Manager of the bank’s West District which includes 13 community bank branches across Northeastern Indiana and Western Ohio.

Brown brings with her more than 20 years of industry experience with expertise in Retail Banking, Private Banking and Commercial Credit Analysis. In her new role, Brown will lead her branch teams and market efforts to meet and exceed sales and new customer acquisition goals for all customer segments. These segments include branch operations and sales, consumer and small business lending; as well as excellent customer service, community involvement and employee development.

“It is rewarding to help consumer and small business clients make the most of their money and achieve financial goals. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences in advising clients on everyday banking needs, along with long term banking solutions like saving for retirement, saving for college, consolidating debt, buying first home and starting/managing/expanding a small business with my team to help guide them to success,” said Brown.

Brown, who earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in accounting from Siena Heights University, gives back to her community. She is an Impact Basketball Coach at The Centre. She also volunteers her time as a Youth Leader at Ogden Church and at Lenawee County Habitat for Humanity. Brown’s office is located at 300 North Main St. in Adrian, Mich. She can be contacted at 517-366-2911 or HBrown@first-fed.com.