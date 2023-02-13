Wauseon Library announces upcoming events

The Wauseon Public Library has a busy few weeks of events planned.

Kenzie Keene, children’s librarian, will be having weekly toddler story time on Feb. 14, 21 and 28 at 11:30 a.m. Family story time is at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. No sign-up is required.

The Library Board will be meeting Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The library’s writers group, The Authors, will be having their monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to join.

Also on Feb. 16 will be the Adult Craft Circle. Amber will be leading the group in painting heart-shaped pictures frames at 6:30 p.m. Sign-up is required.

The Library will be closed all day Feb. 20 for President’s Day.

February 21-24 the library will have Card-Making Grab & Go. The theme is All Occasions cards. Sign-up ends Feb. 15.

The library’s new chess club, Books & Rooks will meet Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. The club meets every fourth Friday of the month, and is open to all ages. The library also has a new Lego club, Once Upon a Brick, which gathers every second Wednesday of the month.

February 28 at 6 p.m. is the monthly Mystery Book Discussion, and the new Historical Fiction Book Discussion will launch on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. The library is also seeking teen readers who may be interested in joining a Teen Reading Club.

The Wauseon Library is also hosting NOCAC the second Monday of each month from 12-4 p.m. NOCAC is offering computer training for anyone who needs a little help with their tech gadgets. Sylvan Learning provides tutoring at the library and is a great resource for students who need some one-on-one teaching.

The Wauseon Library can now accept cash, check, credit card, Venmo or Cashapp for fines, fax fees, and printing or copying costs. They are also requesting donations of items in good condition for our Library of Things, which currently offers patrons the option to borrowing paintings, prints, puzzles, or a telescope!

More details are available at wauseonlibrary.org and for more specific information or to sign-up for events, call 419-335-6626 or email [email protected]