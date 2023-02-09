New judge assigned to Wauseon murder trial

A new judge has been assigned to the case of Devon Harris, who is charged in the death of a three-year-old girl.

Harris, of Wauseon, was indicted in August on five charges, including murder.

Scott Haselman, the Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge, was the Fulton County Prosecutor when Harris was first charged last year. Harris’s attorney, Clayton Gerbitz, on Jan. 20 filed a motion to reassign due to Haselman’s position during the investigation of the case.

Daniel T. Hogan, a retired judge of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, has been assigned to the case.