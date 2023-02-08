Wauseon Council discusses payroll software; votes on pedestrian beacon

By Rachael Krisher

For the Expositor

Wauseon City Council on Monday continued discussion on a new payroll system.

The city has been considering a transition to the Paylocity payroll system. Councilor Harold Stickley stated he still believes “it’s a conflict of interest” to utilize Paylocity because the city’s Director of Finance’s husband works for the company.

Councilor Brandon Tijerina stated that his “concern is cost” as Paylocity would cost approximately twice as much as the current payroll system the city is utilizing. Tijernia asked how they will pay for the “huge increase in price” when there is no increase in revenue to pay for it.

Mayor Kathy Huner said that she believes it is in the city’s best interest to change to the Paylocity system because it allows for “easier access for employees” and will make it easier for each department to access their payroll information. Huner also said that the city needs to “upgrade” as the current system has no onboarding or training features available which is something that the city and each department could use when hiring new employees.

Councilor Sarah Heising said she understands the concerns expressed regarding cost but there is not “another viable option” that offers all the features the city is looking for in a new system. Director of Finance Jamie Giguere said that Paylocity will “save on labor cost” as inputting payroll information for each department will take less time. Giguere also said the “on boarding and training” feature is something that the city will utilize.

Council passed on emergency reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Paylocity for human resources and payroll services with Councilor Shane Chamberlin voting against the resolution.

Also at the meeting, Council passed on first reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an LPA federal local-let project agreement for installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the Wabash Cannonball Trail crossing on North Shoop Avenue.

Council entered into executive session for approximately 45 minutes. No action was taken following council’s return from executive session.

Reports

Giguere reported that the city is hiring for the position of human resource officer/payroll clerk. The position is posted until Feb. 17, and applicants can send their resumes to Giguere.

Fire Chief Phil Kessler reported that the fire department recently hired a new part-time employee. Kessler said the department has been busy with two recent structure fires and a vehicle fire.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that the department is currently applications for an open police sergeant position. The department also an open dispatch position. Chittenden said that five applicants passed the dispatcher test and background checks are currently being completed.

Director of Public Service Keith Torbet reported that his department has applied for two grants recently. The economic development committee applied for a grant that will allow for businesses in the city to complete energy audits.

Torbet said the second grant is from the EPA and would provide funds for the city to purchase their own equipment for checking for water leaks. Torbet reported that there is currently a water leak somewhere near Pizza Hut, but the exact location cannot be determined at this time.