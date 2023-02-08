Heart Radiothon hits airwaves Thursday

The 49th year of Heart Radiothon, one of Fulton County’s most enduring and endearing fundraisers, kicks off early Thursday morning on WMTR 96.1 FM radio. Beginning at 6 a.m., callers will pledge donations to hear their favorites among the gamut of musical entertainment, all in the name of local heart health.

Perennial favorites have included the Fulton County Dog Pound’s annual request, “Who Let The Dogs Out” by the Baha Men, and Jimmy Dean’s 1976 stalwart tribute to mothers, “I.O.U.,” which has been played each year. And, as is tradition, the DJs will announce listeners’ birthdays, anniversaries or other important occasions.

Proceeds from listeners have paid for, AEDs, cholesterol checks for the county’s high school freshmen and seniors, CPR equipment and supplies for emergency medical crews, heart-related equipment for nursing homes such as Fulton Manor in Wauseon and Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, and educational programs at the Fulton County Senior Center, among other programs.