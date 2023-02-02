Influenza cases drop sharply

Following an early spike in influenza cases throughout Ohio, the number has dropped as quickly as it increased. The local trend has been the same.

There were 19,888 positive influenza tests in Ohio during the month of December, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That dropped to just 730 through the first 26 days of January.

In Ohio, weekly hospitalizations peaked over 1,400 the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 3. The latest numbers are below 200.

Kim Cupp, Fulton County Health Commissioner, said numbers are similar in the county.

In the 2022-2023 influenza season, there have been 24 influenza hospitalizations for Fulton County residents. Seventeen hospitalizations were in December and then six in January.

While numbers are way down, that is no guarantee that the flu season is over.

“We definitely saw a peak in December but yes currently flu activity seems to be decreasing; you never know what it will do in the months to come,” said Cupp. “Influenza surveillance is conducted through mid-May.

“In the previous 5-year average (2016-2017 through 2021-2022 seasons), the peak of influenza associated hospitalizations occurred in February. It is still advised to take all the precautions to help from getting sick as well as passing it to others.”

Those precautions included getting vaccinated, washing hands often with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into the bend of your arm, and staying home and away from if sick.

Antiviral medicines can also be helpful if taken within two days of the onset of influenza. A prescription is needed, so those that are sick are advised to contact their health care provider right away if they think they have the flu.

Cupp said flu signs and symptoms usually will come on suddenly. Symptoms of the flu include:

• Fever/feeling feverish or chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuff nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue

Not everyone with the flu will have a fever. Some people will also experience vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children.

With the flu season lasting into spring, the health department is still recommending the flu shot.

“We offer opportunities by appointment on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons, also evening appointments available twice a month if needed,” said Cupp. “These flu shot clinics are held at the Fulton County Health Department, 606 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon.”

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.