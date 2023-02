From Feb. 13 to March 3, parents of Archbold children who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2023 are asked to register their child for kindergarten.

They can register online through Final Forms. The website is https://archbold-oh.finalforms.com. Register under the 2023-2024 tab.

After registering on Final Forms, parents or guardians will need to schedule an appointment for kindergarten screening on either March 20 or 21. Schedule an appointment at ptcfast.com/schools/Archbold_Elementary.