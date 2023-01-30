Evergreen eighth graders explore careers at Four County

Evergreen Middle School eighth graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the Mechanical Systems & Piping lab are, from left, Career Explorer Garrett Gillen (Evergreen); with Evergreen eighth grader Brady Kimple.

Evergreen Middle School eighth graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the Mechanical Systems & Piping lab are, from left, Career Explorer Garrett Gillen (Evergreen); with Evergreen eighth grader Brady Kimple. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_2023-ECHO-Evergreen-1-.jpg Evergreen Middle School eighth graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the Mechanical Systems & Piping lab are, from left, Career Explorer Garrett Gillen (Evergreen); with Evergreen eighth grader Brady Kimple. Photo provided