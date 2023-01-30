Local earn honors at colleges

TOLEDO – Several local students earned honors at Mercy College for the fall semester.

To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

Delta: Andrea Thatcher, Dean’s List.

Fayete: Addisyn Bentley, Honors List; Rhys Ruger, Honors List.

Swanton: Nicole Atkinson, Dean’s List; Cassandra Brandt, Honors List; Hannah Irwin, Honors List; Emily Latusek, Dean’s List; Alexis Pirrwitz, Dean’s List; Jonathan Shanks, Dean’s List; Judith Stasa Honors List.

Wauseon: Morgan Collins, Honors List; Samantha Gehring, Honors List; Ashleigh Walloch, Honors List.

TIFFIN – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 387 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Addison Moyer, a sophomore from Archbold.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Miles Rupp, a Archbold student majoring in Computer Science, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Abigail Freeman, a Delta student majoring in Nursing, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.