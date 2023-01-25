Peek at the Past

We are taking a look back at what was in the news during this week of previous years.

50 Years Ago

The first annual meeting of the Fulton County YMCA was held. Among those honored at the meeting were trustees James Grant, Elmer “Pete” Rupp, Charles Murphy, and John Baumgardner.

Prominent local couple Fred and Rosalie Galosi were killed when their vehicle was struck by a grain augur. Fred Galosi had been scheduled to be elected president of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

John Weaver scored 29 points to lead Delta over Evergreen in boys basketball.

Wally Praet Realty advertised homes for sale including a new three-bedroom brick ranch with 2 1/2 car garage for $26,500.

Chief Supermarket offered sale prices of smelt for 79 cents per pound and sirloin steak for $1.69 per pound.

25 Years Ago

Evergreen beat its third straight state-ranked team, topping Pettisville behind 23 points from Garrett Damman and 22 from Brooks Miller.

Katie Griggs scored 35 points to lead Wauseon over Liberty Center.

Wagner Motor Sales offered a 1997 Cadillac deVille for sale at a price of $25,500.