Courthouse News

Common Pleas Court

The McQuades Co. LPA, Swanton, vs. Janet M. Yackee, Lewiston, Michigan, other civil.

Alayna Spiess, Wauseon, vs. Marcus K. Bailey, Wauseon, other civil.

Real Estate Transfers

Steven and Cynthia Weaver to Eden Ueberroth, 402 Providence St., Delta, $130,000.

Heath and Sarah Grim to Cameron Reeves, 2035 County Road 13, Wauseon, $250,000.

Laura May Whitcomb to Brittany Funk, 9514 State Route 108, Wauseon, $162,750.

Brian Smith to Alec and Paige Hylander, 103 Ruihley Ave., Archbold, $210,000.

Karen Conner to DCH Properties LLC, 416 W. Lutz Road, Archbold, $80,000.

Donald and Tiffany Siegel to Heath and Sarah Grim, 405 Quail Run, Archbold, $453,000.

Raymond and Laurie Armstrong to Donald and Tiffany Siegel, 16712 County Road B, $255,000.

Shawn and Kellie Smith to Nolan and Kesley Short, 17637 State Route 2, Wauseon, $175,000.