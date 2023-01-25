Archbold schools go into lockdown

Archbold schools were under lockdown Tuesday morning during a police pursuit.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual about one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School.

At no time was there an immediate threat to any building, according to a statement from Archbold Superintendent Jayson Selgo. However, as a precaution, all district buildings went into lockdown.

At 11:06 p.m., the district was informed that the suspect had been apprehended and consequently ended the lockdown. The buildings then resumed their regular schedules.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority, and a situation like this emphasizes the importance of the safety and precautionary procedures in place for the district,” said Selgo. “We thank our local law enforcement officials for their prompt communication and support keeping all students safe.”