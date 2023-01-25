Council looks to start Delta Park Board

DELTA – While a resolution to create a new park board had its first reading at the Monday night Delta village council meeting, the council members chose to hold up approval of establishing a community reinvestment area (CRA).

The primary focus of the new Delta Park Board will be the maintenance and accessibility of the park facilities. Its first five members will be recommended by the mayor then ratified by council to staggered five year terms.

Once receiving council’s final approval, the park board will convene on the third Wednesday in February at 7 p.m. when the Board shall elect a chairperson to preside over the meetings as well as a vice chair to serve in the absence of the chair. A secretary will also be selected to record and maintain records of all proceedings.. The Board will have a minimum of 9 monthly meetings for the months of March through October.

In other action, due to recent significant changes in state law, council agreed to hold off on approving an ordinance establishing and describing the boundaries of a CRA within the village.

On Jan. 2, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 33, which makes significant changes, effective in early April, to the laws governing Ohio CRAs.

Village Administrator Brad Peebles said the bill increased home rule on CRA development and raised from 50% to 75% the percentage of assessed valuation of CRA’s before the local school district must be involved in approval. The administrator estimated it will take 30 days to align the language of their CRA ordinance with the new state laws.

Once the ordinance is approved, a housing officer will be named to administer the CRA program, create a community reinvestment housing council and a tax incentive review council.

Council also approved via emergency vote a resolution that confirms the village provide utilities and other services to a 1.56 acre property owned by Fulton County Properties. The owner of the property is petitioning the county commissioners to be annexed to the village.

The Council authorized the village administrator to take the necessary actions to dispose of vehicles through public/online auction. They include a 2004 Ford F250 utility truck, a 2006 Chevrolet C1500 pickup, a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup and a 2008 Ford F250 pickup with plow.

The next village council meeting is Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

CRA ordinance delayed