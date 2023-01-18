Peek at the Past

We are taking a look back at what was in the news during this week of previous years.

50 Years Ago

Fulton County road superintendent Bob Badgley was honored for 50 years of service.

Miller’s offered ground beef for 79 cents per pound.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reported that 11 were killed on county roads in 1972.

25 Years Ago

Village officials said Fayette lost 20% of its budget with the closing of Fayette Tubular.

Evergreen’s boys basketball team upset Patrick Henry, the top-ranked team in Division III. Brooks Miller led the Vikings with 23 points.

Wauseon seniors Rob Kerr, Julie Kuntz, Colleen Dieringer, and Janel Frey were selected to perform with the All-State Choir.

Helen Jones was appointed to Delta Village Council.

Wagner Motor Sales advertised a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am for $15,499 and a 1998 Olds Bravada for $28,997.