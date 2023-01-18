Wauseon law firms announce merger

The Wauseon law firm of Hallett, Guelde & Nagel, LLP (HG&N) sold its legal practice to and merged with the law firm of Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters, Whitlock & Maloney, LLP (Barber Stamm), effective Jan. 1.

Barber Stamm will continue to provide legal services at HG&N’s current office at 132 South Fulton St. in Wauseon.

HG&N has provided legal services to clients in Wauseon and the surrounding counties for close to 75 years. Lester Hallett and Lewis Hallett, brothers, first opened the office in downtown Wauseon in 1948. The current partners of the firm are Tim Hallett, the son of Lewis Hallett, Eric Nagel, the son of retired partner Roger Nagel, and Todd Guelde.

Following the merger, Tim Hallett will be “Of Counsel” with Barber Stamm. Eric Nagel will be leaving private practice to serve as full-time judge of the Eastern and Western Fulton County Courts. Todd Guelde will be joining the firm of Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber, LTD. in Defiance.

Barber Stamm has been serving clients in Wauseon, Fulton County, and the greater northwest Ohio area since 1982. It has five attorneys with combined legal experience of over 100 years, and is the largest law firm in Fulton County. Its principal office is located at 124 N. Fulton St. in downtown Wauseon.

“The Halletts and Nagels have established a rich tradition of providing excellent legal services in the area,” commented Tom McWatters, Managing Partner of Barber Stamm. “We are excited that Tim Hallett will be joining us as Of Counsel, and we look forward to continuing to serve the legal needs of the clients of Hallett, Guelde & Nagle at their current office in Wauseon.”