UT plans Justice for Sierah game

The Toledo women’s basketball team is partnering with Justice for Sierah, Inc. for its first ever Justice for Sierah game on Saturday, at 2 p.m. against Akron.

The game will feature several fundraisers to support Justice for Sierah (JFS), including a special ticket deal in which $5 of each ticket purchased through utrockets.com/J4S will be donated to the organization. The Toledo women’s basketball team will be wearing purple “Justice for Sierah” jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds going toward the organization. The auction closes on Jan. 23.

Sierah Joughin was a 2014 graduate of Evergreen High School who was kidnapped and murdered in rural Fulton County July of 2016. Joughin was about to begin her junior year at the University of Toledo.

James Worley was found guilty on multiple counts, including murder, on March 27, 2018 and received the death penalty as a sentence.

Prior to the game on Saturday, college students are welcome to participate in a free self-defense course beginning at 1 p.m. Those interested can register at https://justiceforsierah.org/sierah-strong/for-the-community/.

Justice for Sierah will also be offering parents the opportunity to have a KidPrint ID made for their child at the same time. KidPrint IDs are a way for parents to provide vital information quickly in the event of an emergency. This laminated card has a picture of the child and pertinent information for law enforcement to get out to the community like height, weight, hair, and eye color to find a missing child.

There are also half-time events planned for Saturday.

Justice for Sierah, Inc. aims to protect communities by implementing the Ohio violent offender database, known as Sierah’s Law, in all 50 states, as well as empowering youth through the establishment of self-awareness and self-defense in school curricula and communities through the Sierah Strong Program.

Sierah Joughin https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_joughin-1-.jpg Sierah Joughin