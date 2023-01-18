Findlay resident named chair of Ohio Humanities Board

FINDLAY — Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo announced this week the selection of Sarah Sisser of Findlay as Chair of the Ohio Humanities Board of Directors.

“Sarah brings a wealth of organizational leadership and a fresh perspective to Ohio Humanities,” said Asmo. “We are thrilled to have her at the helm as we continue sharing stories that spark conversations and inspire ideas across the state.”

Sisser, who previously served as the board’s Vice Chair, is Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum, a non-profit history museum founded in 1970 to preserve and share the history of Findlay and the Hancock County community. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in historic preservation from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Master’s in Community Planning from Auburn University. Since joining the museum in 2013, Sisser has raised and managed $1.2 million in special capital projects and helped triple attendance. Under her leadership, the museum’s nine buildings and programming reach 25,000 people annually.

“Ohio Humanities is our state’s leader in advancing the initiatives and organizations that help us to better understand one another,” said Sisser. “The public humanities in Ohio, including local history organizations like the Hancock Historical Museum, share the stories of our collective human experience. These stories have the power to connect us. I’m honored to help further this work that I believe to be vital in our state today.”

As the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Ohio Humanities hosts programs and awards grants that support storytellers statewide, from museums to journalists to documentary filmmakers. In 2022, Ohio Humanities awarded $743,557 in grants to 75 different organizations in 32 counties across the state. Ohio Humanities grant funds also support programs that serve all 88 counties in Ohio with in-person and digital programming. For more information, please visit our website at ohiohumanities.org.