Two injured in Amboy Twp. crash

Two people were seriously injured in an Amboy Township crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:48 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T.

According to the Highway Patrol, Patricia Schudel, 74, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica west on County Road T and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle struck on the passenger side a Ford F-150 heading north on State Route 64 and driven by William Bostelman, 49, of Grand Rapids

Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the northwest side of the intersection.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Metamora Fire & EMS, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Brett’s Towing and Xpress Towing.

This crash remains under investigation