Patrol graduates 23 troopers

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State High Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated Friday after 32 weeks of training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent provided remarks.

Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.

Courses completed by the 170th class include crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Trooper Nathaniel F. E. Snyder, Chillicothe Post, was selected as class speaker and thanked the Academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.

Graduates will begin to report to their posts on Sunday, January 15. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 19 of the Patrol’s 59 posts.

Among the local graudates is Zachary T. Schmeltz of Holland, who will be assigned to the Swanton Post.