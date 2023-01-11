Arche Solar project beginning in Fulton County

Construction is beginning on the Arche Solar project in western Fulton County, according to BP. The project is expected to create about 200 jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide over $30 million in revenue to Fayette Local Schools and other public entities over the life of the project, the company said in a statement this week.

The company has said it will deliver a predictable and steady $802,500 per year to the Fayette area.

“At the beginning of this new year of 2023, what a positive beginning BP and Meta’s new solar energy investment of more than $70 million in northwest Ohio represents,” Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D – Toledo) said on Tuesday. “Hundreds of new jobs will be created by future clean power systems produced and installed on our home turf. Congratulations to BP and Meta for investing in Lake Erie’s backyard and to First Solar whose solar panels have been selected for the project. We live in a sustainable region of earth and are privileged to witness and partner to hasten American progress.”

BP also announced this week that it has secured a power-purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, for the project, bringing together two major corporations to address greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable-energy growth in the US. Once completed, the 134 megawatt Arche Solar project will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes, according to BP.

“This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions,” BP America chairman and president Dave Lawler said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s another example of BP partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize.”

BP’s 50:50 joint-venture partner, global solar leader Lightsource bp, developed the project on behalf of BP and is managing construction.

“We appreciate BP’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy,” Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, added. “In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio.”

McCarthy Building Companies’ Renewable Energy & Storage team was selected as the main contractor for the project, which will include installation of ultra-low carbon solar panels and smart solar trackers from US-based manufacturers First Solar and Nextracker, respectively.

The solar farm’s footprint will be approximately 675 acres within 1,000 acres of privately-owned land. The site is located primarily south of U.S. 20 between County Road 21 and County Road 23. There is also a portion north of U.S. 20 between County Road 22 and County Road 23.

The location was selected because of the availability and quality of solar resources, proximity to the bulk power transmission system, proximity to major transportation routes, topography, land use, limited sensitive ecological and cultural resources, and landowner participation.

“Locating this energy producing platform in Fulton County, which I hold so close to my heart, is appropriate,” said Kaptur. “The industrious people of Fulton County clearly understand the power of the earth and the sun. With ready partners at First Solar, BP, and META, all of us hold the privilege of witnessing American progress being achieved right here (in) northwest Ohio at the dawn of the new clean energy age.”

The project is part of BP’s plans to develop 20GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2025 and 50GW by 2030.

BP announces agreement with Meta

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

