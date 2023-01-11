From the Attic

Taking a look back at what was in the news during this week of previous years.

50 Years Ago

Lowell Rupp was selected to the Board of Directors of the National Silo Association.

Merril Bernath was named president of the Peoples State Bank in Wauseon.

Chief Supermarket offered a sale on center cut round or sirloin steaks for $1.39 per pound and t-bone steaks for $1.59 per pound.

Wauseon topped Swanton 96-61 in boys basketball, as Joe Grant led the way with 18 points.

25 Years Ago

The Wauseon Board of Education approved the adoption of varsity girls soccer as a school sport.

A roofing project for Pettisville Schools was approved at a cost of $321,513.

Linda Kidwell was named Evergreen Schools treasurer.

The Wauseon girls basketball team was ranked first in the state in Division II.

Adam Freels scored 21 points to lead Evergreen to a 69-48 boys basketball win over Swanton.

Kristina Ellis-Smith of Swanton took first place at Ohio’s Special Olympics Bowling Tournament.