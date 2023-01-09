City employees recognized for work during cold snap

Wauseon City Council held its first meeting of the year last Tuesday, and there was a light agenda.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that a new full time patrol officer was sworn in the previous week.

Chittenden expressed thanks to public works employees who assisted the police department with the accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

Director of Public Service Keith Torbet, also gave “kudos” to the employees in his department for their hard work during the recent cold weather. Torbet reported there were two major water main breaks and employees were working around the clock during that time to keep water to the City of Wauseon.

Torbet reported on two projects occurring in town which may cause disruptions to traffic on Lawrence Avenue and West Chestnut Street.

Council passed on second reading a resolution authorizing the major to renew an agreement with Schonhardt & Associates for accounting services needed to handle the GAAP accounting.

No bills or new business were presented.