Courthouse News

Marriage Licences

Barbara Camp, 65, Swanton, retired, and Donald Retcher, 63, Defiance, mechanical maintenance.

Alexa Blossom, 25, Toledo, service and support adm., and Keegan Mack, 25, Wauseon, general laborer.

Trevor Nye, 30, Wauseon, Campbell’s, and Nicole Shaffer, 30, Wauseon, Hearthside.

Common Pleas Court

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Kaitlynne M. Wood, Archbold, other civil.

Trisha L. Walter-Christensen, C/O Weiss and Field, Perrysburg, vs. Bradley Christensen, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Wilmington Savings Fund, Minneapolis, vs. Wendell Wilson, Archbold, foreclosures.

Gregory C. Roloff, West Unity, vs. Kerri M. Lureen, North Branch, Michigan, dissolution of marriage without children.

Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, vs. Andrew J. Gibbons, Swanton, foreclosures.

Real Estate Transfers

Frank Onweller to Noah Kreuz and Kayla Helminiak, 607 Brookside Dr., Swanton, $175,000.

Margie Keeton to Flipper II LLC, 3900 County Road E, Swanton, $140,000.

Del and Daniel Burkholder trustees to Saul and Paige Triana, 12802 County Road J, Wauseon, $600,000.

Midwest Hospitality Corp to Sunrise Hospitality Inc, State Route 108, Wauseon, $90,000.

Andrew Clark to Timoty and Stephanie Urbina, 3725 County Road 4, Swanton, $283,500.

Brian Sindlinger to Jerry Sharps II and Leanna Cowan, 4820 County Road 20, Archbold, $103,000.

Chad and Faybrienne Richardson to Matthew and Chelsea Flowers, 4505 State Route 120, Metamora, $396,000.

Carolyn Kahl to Kyle Lashuay, 6233 County Road 2, Swanton, $374,900.

Karen Bridge to Ronald Grant, 15830 County Road 8, Lyons, $70,400.

Allie Cocke and Nazareth Ludwig to Jacob and Bevanne Betz, 14092 State Route 64, Metamora, $259,000.