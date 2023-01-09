COVID cases up slightly in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases in Fulton County was up slightly as two new hospitalizations were reported, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 43 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 30 – Jan. 5, down from 39 the previous week.

The two hospitalizations were people in their 70s.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The rate per 100,000 people went from 227.9 to 189.9 as of last Thursday. That is the 42nd highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 203.4 per 100,000 people, which was a decrease.

Lucas County had a rate of 201.2 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 42nd highest in the state.

Williams County was the 46th highest in the state at 196.2. Henry County was the 25th highest in the state at 237 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Holmes County with 40.9. The highest in the state was Lawrence County at 450.7.

• COVID-19 case rates varied around Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Swanton zip code had a rate of 308 per 100,000 with 39 cases reported.

The Archbold zip code had a rate of 136.2 with 9 cases. The Delta zip code had 8 cases for a rate of 93.2 per 100,000. Wauseon had 22 cases for a rate of 166.1.

The Lyons, Fayette and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• Fulton County moved to high in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in low or medium counties, but does in high counties.

Lucas County also moved to high, while Defiance, Williams and Henry counties were medium.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 12,273 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 185 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 123,709 total cases with 1,492 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

