Kaptur becomes longest-serving women in Congressional history

Early Saturday morning, Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo), was sworn in to represent Ohio’s 9th Congressional District in the 118th Congress, and in so doing becomes the longest-serving woman in Congressional history.

Representative Kaptur begins her 21st term after having been first elected to the House of Representatives in 1982. Her longevity of service surpasses that of Barbara Mikulski of Maryland, who served in both the United States House and Senate for forty years.

“I am honored to have earned the support of so many people across Northwest Ohio – from the Indiana border to Erie County,” said Kaptur. “Today, I pledged anew to represent working people of all walks of life, Republican or Democrat, as we work toward a more perfect union and to defend liberty at home and abroad. Our region faces tremendous challenges and I will continue to fight every day to bring resources home to the heartland.”

Kaptur represents part of Northwest Ohio, including Fulton and Lucas counties.

“We must build on the success of the 117th Congress, which saw tremendous bipartisan achievements, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the newly created Great Lakes Authority that hold tremendous promise for Northern Ohio and the Great Lakes region. As the home of a highly-skilled workforce, North America’s freshwater kingdom, and a growing, innovative hub of manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and defense – we are poised and ready to capture the future.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Kaptur.jpg Rep. Marcy Kaptur