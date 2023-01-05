NSCC receives ‘Choose Ohio First’ grant

Northwest State Community College recently received a “Choose Ohio First” grant in the amount of $720,000 for fiscal year 2023, from the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE). The award letter noted that the state is providing $28 million to various educational institutions for this funding cycle, and that they have committed more than $161.3 million over the past four years to STEM and STEM Education scholarships.

The target populations for Northwest State Community College’s (NSCC) Choose Ohio First (COF) program will include women, youth aging out of foster care, and long-term unemployed individuals, focusing on people of color from rural northwest Ohio counties. The proposed project will increase accessibility for underrepresented populations to enroll and attend NSCC, to earn certificates and/or degrees that lead to great, local in-demand career opportunities.

“The continued support for the Choose Ohio First program translates to continued success for Ohio’s STEM students,” Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “This new award demonstrates Northwest State’s continued commitment to these critical fields of study and, more importantly, to its talented STEM students.”

The certificate and degree programs that were included in NSCC’s Choose Ohio First application will provide the training that students need to gain employment in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, agricultural, and design, among other fields.

Ashley Pere, NSCC Director of Grants Development, added “NSCC proudly offers numerous certificate and degree programs that help fill immediate and future employer need in many industry sectors, and this Choose Ohio First grant enables us to provide more support to underserved populations in our six-county service area.