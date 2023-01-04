Jobless rate decreases in Fulton County

The unemployment rate for Fulton County was down in November, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate in the county fell to 2.8% in November, down from 3.6% in October. In November 2021, the jobless rate was 3.9% in Fulton County.

The labor force estimates showed Fulton County with a workforce of 22,200 and 600 unemployed.

Also in the area, Lucas County had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, Henry County had an unemployment rate of 3.5%, Defiance County was 3.1% and Williams 2.6%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2022 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.0% in Mercer County and Wyandot County to a high of 5.2% in Monroe County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 87 counties and increased in one. The comparable November unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.3%.

Eleven counties had unemployment rates at or below 2.5% in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer and Wyandot, were: Putnam and Union, 2.2%; Auglaize, Van Wert, and Wayne, 2.3%; Delaware and Hancock, 2.4%; and Madison and Preble, 2.5%.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 4.5% in November. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Ottawa, 5.1%; Noble, 5.0%; Cuyahoga, 4.6%; and Meigs, 4.5%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in November 2022, unchanged from 4.2% in October 2022. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,500 over the month, from a revised 5,504,400 in October 2022 to 5,509,900 in November 2022.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 243,000, up from 242,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 14,000 in the past 12 months from 257,000 in November 2021. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased 0.3% from 4.5% in November 2021.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November 2022 was 3.7%, unchanged from 3.7% in October 2022, and down from 4.2% in November 2021.

Unemployment rates dropped in 87 of 88 Ohio counties. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Nov-Unemployment.jpg Unemployment rates dropped in 87 of 88 Ohio counties. Ohio DJFS