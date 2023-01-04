COVID death, 2 hospitalizations reported

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• One new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations were reported last week as the number of new COVID-19 cases was down in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 39 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 23-29, down from 59 the previous week.

The death reported was an individual in their 70s, while the two hospitalizations were people 80 years or older.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was up, going from 263.5 to 227.9 as of last Thursday. That is the 42nd highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 232.4 per 100,000 people, which was a decrease.

Lucas County had a rate of 234.9 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 38th highest in the state.

Williams County was the 35th highest in the state at 245.3. Henry County was the 73rd highest in the state at 181.4 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Holmes County with 68.2. The highest in the state was Scioto County at 431.5.

• Most Fulton County zip codes saw an increased COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data. But two were higher.

The Fayette zip code had a rate 364.7 with 10 cases reported. In the Swanton zip code there were 35 cases for a rate of 276.4.

The Archbold zip code had a rate of 90.8 with 6 cases. The Delta zip code had 16 cases for a rate of 186.4 per 100,000. Wauseon had 21 cases for a rate of 158.5.

The Lyons and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• Fulton County remained at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in low or medium counties.

Lucas County was also medium while Defiance, Williams and Henry counties were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 12,230 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 185 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 123,198 total cases with 1,492 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

