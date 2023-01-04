Courthouse News

Marriage Licences

Jeremiah Adams, 40, Wauseon, maintenance, and Catherine Baker, 39, Wauseon, housekeeping.

Alyssa Berry, 18, Delta, customer service, and Gray Dunford, 19, Delta, fabrication.

Nathan Barror, 32, Wauseon, lawn tech., and Rachel Barror, 33, Wauseon, health aid.

Barbara Camp, 65, Swanton, retired, and Donald Retcher, 63, Defiance, mechanical maintenance.

Real Estate Transfers

Frank Onweller to Noah Kreuz and Kayla Helminiak, 607 Brookside Dr., Swanton, $175,000.

Margie Keeton to Flipper II LLC, 3900 County Road E, Swanton, $140,000.

Cynthia Eddy to Justin and Ann Deibel, 417 Ditto St., Archbold, $136,499.

Jo Ann Burkhardt to Zachary and Lauren Lester, 27019 County Road N, Fayette, $191,070.

Kent Lester to Zachary and Lauren Lester, US 127, Fayette, $141,769.

Charles Nofziger to Gabriel Valdez, 122 Lincoln St., Wauseon, $155,000.

Scott and Vickie Smith trustees to Andrew Maria Ranoni, 15700 County Road L, Wauseon, $442,500.

Layne Thrasher to Ralph Weber, 411 Ditto St., Archbold, $115,000.

Susan Henry to Jessica and David Faber, 1093 County Road 21-3, Archbold, $140,000.

Christine A. Gearig trustee to Alan and Stephanie Bowsher, 720 Burr Road, Wauseon, $275,000.