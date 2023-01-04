Delta competes at state Food Science CDE

The District 1 and state FFA Food Science CDE (Career Development Event) were recently held.

The event consisted of completing a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a taste sensory test.

Placing first in the district and sixth at state was the Eastwood chapter. Placing second in the district and 18th at state was the Delta chapter.

Individuals from Delta were: Luke Snyder, 54th; LexiAnn Brown, 64th; Gretchen Culler, 66th and Jordinn Heinemann, 77th.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.