Swanton library offering book clubs, coding club

The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages also continue. Everyone who participates gets to keep the book.

There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.

Visit the library to pick up your free packet, either in person or via curbside service.

There will also be a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to discuss the book. If you’d prefer not to go online, fill out the included review sheets and get them back to the library, and we can post your comments for you. Even better, everyone who either posts on our site or brings back anything included with the book will also get a small prize at the library.

The books are:

Grades K-3: “The Magic School Bus Plants Seeds” by Joanna Cole.

Grades 3-5: “Stuart Little” by E.B. White.

Grades 5-8: “Among the Hidden” by Margaret Peterson Haddix.

Grades 9-12: “Timekeeper” by Tara Sim.

Anime Club meeting

The Swanton Library’s Anime Club for grades 5-12 will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 4-5:30 p.m. for an afternoon of anime.

Watch three episodes of anime chosen by the attendees. Snacks and drinks will also be provided. No registration required for the free program.

Coding Club

Coding for grades K-12 is meeting on Fridays again this month. The club will meet on Jan. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Participants can show up at or any time after 4 p.m. Have fun playing with robots, programming your own Switch games, and more.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration or call 419-826-2760.

Games club

Kids and teens are invited to join librarian and chess player Jason on Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23 at 4 p.m., to learn more about the game. Club participants can also request any board or card game available in the library to play.

Youth Chess and Games Club is open to all interested youth.