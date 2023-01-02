Storytimes offered at Swanton Public Library

On Tuesday mornings this month, Swanton Public Library offers the opportunity for your baby, toddler, or preschooler to have fun and learn at the same time through in-person storytimes held at the library.

Ages 2 and under must have attending guardian. Registration is not required for these programs.

Upcoming program times and days are as follows:

• Snow Much Fun – Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. It’s snow time now. Snow books, activities, and paint your own snowy scene!

• Chillin’ with My Snowman – Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Snowmen are one of the best things about snow! Make your own to take home.

• It’s a Snow Day! – Tuesday, Jan.17 at 10:30 a.m. What else can you do when it snows? Make your very own sled craft this week!

• Hibernation – Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. What do some animals do when it’s snowy out? Make a furry friends craft to take home!

• Celebrate National Serpent Day! – Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. National Serpent Day is tomorrow, but we’re going to celebrate snakes today! Kick off pet month in February with your own toy snake

For more information, call 419-826-2760, visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org, or visit the library at 305 Chestnut St.

Storytime kit

Swanton Public Library is also offering storytime kits for preschool children this month.

Packets are available to take home, which include a free copy of the book. The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, magnets, an instrument, and a craft.

Available Jan. 3-31: “The Carrot Seed” by Ruth Krauss.